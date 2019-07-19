A Pittsford man charged with accidentally hitting and killing his girlfriend with his truck will have the opportunity to be released on home confinement if he posts $50,000 bail, under an order issued Thursday.
Anthony J. Reynolds, 48, pleaded not guilty in May in Rutland criminal court to felony counts of involuntary manslaughter, first-degree aggravated domestic assault, second-degree aggravated domestic assault, grossly negligent driving with death resulting and leaving the scene of a crash that resulted in a death.
Reynolds is accused of causing the death of Melanie Rooney, 31, of Proctor.
Police found that Reynolds and Rooney, who had been in a relationship, had gone out to Rutland on May 18. Police said they learned the two had been drinking and started arguing.
Police said the pair went back to Rooney’s home, where Reynolds got into his truck and left in a hurry. Reynolds allegedly told police that it wasn’t until he returned because he forgot his cellphone that he realized Rooney had been hit and died.
“Rooney did not appear to be breathing, so Reynolds checked her pulse via her left wrist. Upon feeling no pulse and not observing her breathing, Reynolds advised he panicked and left the area,” wrote State Police Detective Sgt. Tyson Kinney in an affidavit.
On Monday, defense attorney Dan Stevens asked that Reynolds be released to his father’s home in Irasburg, where he would be under home confinement pending the resolution of the charges.
Rutland County State’s Attorney Rose Kennedy asked Judge Thomas Zonay to keep Reynolds in jail.
Zonay issued an order Thursday that concluded the Legislature had created a home-detention statute “as a cost-saving measure in cases where home detention is appropriate.”
“The court is mindful of this legislative intent. In this particular case, for the reasons described above, the court concludes that placing (Reynolds) on home detention will reasonably assure his appearance in court when required and that proposed residence is appropriate for home detention,” Zonay wrote.
The state argued that Irasburg is closer to the Canadian border than a Rutland County address. The defense argued that Reynolds has four children who live in Vermont and provide an incentive to not flee.
Zonay said his analysis found that Reynolds posed a serious risk of flight.
“(Reynolds’) behavior underlying the charges in this case involve alcohol, driving under the influence, driving with a suspended license, acts of violence, providing false statements and misleading the police and not seeking help for Ms. Rooney after she was struck and lying in the roadway. In sum, the facts give rise to a serious question as to (Reynolds’) issues with substances and his character,” he wrote.
However, Zonay said he believed the $50,000 bail, the promise of Reynolds’ father to supervise his son and the use of global-positioning system (GPS) monitoring “significantly mitigates the risk.”
Stevens did not respond to a request for comment Thursday.
By email, Kennedy said she wanted to make it clear the state argued that Reynolds was charged with a violent felony and should have continued to be held without bail.
Kennedy said the rules that allowed Reynolds to be released were “a matter for the Legislature.”
Despite Zonay’s order, as of about 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Reynolds was still being held in the Rutland jail, according to the Vermont Department of Corrections’ online inmate locator.
The manslaughter charge and the charge of leaving the scene of a fatal crash carry mandatory minimum sentences of one year in jail. If convicted of all the charges, Reynolds could be sentenced to almost 70 years in prison.
