A judge is considering whether a Pittsford man, accused of causing the death of his girlfriend in Proctor last May, will be allowed to return to home confinement as he awaits the outcome of a manslaughter charge in the death of Melanie Rooney, 31, of Proctor.
Anthony J. Reynolds, 48, of Pittsford, was arraigned in May in Rutland criminal court on one felony count each of involuntary manslaughter, first-degree aggravated domestic assault, second-degree aggravated domestic assault, grossly negligent driving with death resulting and leaving the scene of a crash that resulted in a death.
After his arraignment, Reynolds was ordered held without bail but in July, Reynolds was released to home confinement at the Irasburg home of his father, Larry Reynolds.
Anthony Reynolds’ status changed again in October when the Vermont Department of Corrections revoked his home confinement after DOC staff looked for him at his father’s home on Oct. 17. Those staff members said Reynolds was not there and when they called for him, he didn’t answer, but he later came back to the house carrying a hunting bow and saying he had been on his father’s property but in a tree stand.
Rutland County State’s Attorney Rose Kennedy filed a request on Tuesday asking that Reynolds’ release to home confinement be reconsidered.
Judge David Fenster said Wednesday after listening to the arguments from prosecution and defense attorneys that he would issue a written decision about Reynolds’ future.
Attorney Chris Davis, who represents Reynolds, called Larry Reynolds Wednesday as his only witness on.
Larry Reynolds said it was only him, his son, Anthony, and Anthony Reynolds’ son who lived at Larry’s Irasburg home. He testified that Anthony would be welcome to return if the state were to give him permission.
Larry Reynolds said there had been no other issues with the home confinement at his home.
Davis asked Fenster to place Reynolds back on pre-trial home detention.
“There’s no evidence, prior to the date when Mr. Reynolds was lodged (in October) that there were any issues with non-compliance,” Davis said.
Davis pointed out that DOC had looked at Larry Reynolds’ home again since the October incident and found it was still an appropriate place for Reynolds pending the trial.
Reynolds spoke with police about Rooney’s death. He told police they had been out on a date May 17, but they argued so they went back to her home where Reynolds allegedly got into his truck and left.
Reynolds is facing charges in Rooney’s death after police said they believe he ran her over with his truck May 18.
Her death came after Reynolds and Rooney had spent a tumultuous night together, going on a date into Rutland, drinking and arguing. Reynolds told police he left a Wales Street bar determined to walk back to Rooney’s home, but she picked him up and brought him back to her home where, he told police, he got in his truck and left.
Police said Reynolds asked police in May if he could talk to them a second time, saying “he had not told the truth during the first interview and wanted to ‘come clean’ about what occurred.”
During the second interview, Reynolds told police he wasn’t aware he hit Rooney until he noticed he left his cellphone at her home and went back to retrieve it.
After going back to her home, Reynolds said he found Rooney’s body, according to a police affidavit.
“After he exited the vehicle, he then yelled at her and told her to get up. When he walked over to her, it was then he noticed her injuries. Rooney did not appear to be breathing so Reynolds checked her pulse via her left wrist. Upon feeling no pulse and observing her not breathing, Reynolds advised he panicked and left the area,” the affidavit said.
Rutland County Deputy State’s Attorney Daron Raleigh said the state did not believe the important question was whether Larry Reynolds’ home was still approved.
“What matters is that (Reynolds) has not abided by conditions,” she said.
However, Fenster said what he had heard of Reynolds’ allegation indicated that Reynolds may not have been immediately found but was close enough to return to the home when people called for him, that his distance from his father’s home was not enough to set off the GPS device he was wearing, and he returned holding the hunting bow instead of leaving it at the tree stand, which indicated he didn’t know it was a violation of his conditions to have a bow instead of a gun.
