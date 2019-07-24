The trial of a Pittsford man accused of accidentally hitting his girlfriend with his truck and killing her May 18 is scheduled to be ready to go before a jury in May 2020.
On Monday, attorneys for the prosecution and defense submitted a proposed schedule for the case against Anthony J. Reynolds, 48, of Pittsford, which includes a felony charge of involuntary manslaughter.
Also, Reynolds was arraigned in May in Rutland criminal court on one felony count each of first-degree aggravated domestic assault, second-degree aggravated domestic assault, grossly negligent driving with death resulting and leaving the scene of a crash that resulted in a death.
Under the agreed schedule, the state will provide most of the evidence by October. Some evidence may not be available until later in the year but the state has agreed to keep Reynolds’ attorney updated.
Witnesses for Reynolds will be disclosed by December.
As of Monday, the trial is expected to last up to five days.
On July 18, Judge Thomas Zonay wrote an order that said Reynolds could be released to home confinement at his father’s home in Irasburg.
Reynolds could have been released earlier if he had posted $50,000 bail set after his arraignment but the order of home confinement, which will include electronic monitoring, allowed Reynolds to be released pending the resolution of the case without posting bail.
Police said Melanie Rooney, 31, of Proctor, was found May 18 in the road outside a Market Street home in Proctor.
Shortly after Rooney’s body was found, police spoke with Reynolds but said he “provided inconsistent statements of his actions with Rooney during the previous evening.”
Police said during their initial interview with Reynolds, he told them that he and Rooney, who had been in a relationship, told them they had gone out on a date May 17. They had been drinking alcohol and began to argue, which Reynolds said resulted in Rooney bringing Reynolds back to her home where his truck was parked.
An affidavit in the case said Reynolds told them he left without incident but soon contacted them to say “he had not told the truth during the first interview and wanted to ‘come clean’ about what occurred.”
Attorney Dan Stevens, who represents Reynolds, said during a court hearing that Reynolds thought Rooney was still inside her van when he left her driveway.
Police said Reynolds told them he wasn’t aware he hit Rooney until he realized he didn’t have his cellphone and went back to her home to retrieve it.
Detective Sgt. Tyson Kinney, of the Vermont State Police, said Reynolds told them when he realized Rooney was dead, “he panicked and left the area.”
The manslaughter charge and the charge of leaving the scene of a fatal crash carry mandatory minimum sentences of one year in jail. If convicted of all the charges, Reynolds could be sentenced to almost 70 years in prison.
