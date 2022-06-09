LEICESTER — Many of those who spoke Wednesday at a meeting about the proposed hut at Silver Lake weren’t in favor of it.
The meeting was held at Café Provence in Brandon by the Moosalamoo Association and the Vermont Huts Association, who have proposed to build a 1.5-story hut at Silver Lake that can sleep up to 10 people. If built, the hut will be available to rent year-round and come with a propane-fueled kitchen area.
The groups will need permission from the U.S. Forest Service. The public comment period ends July 11. Information on the project can be found at bit.ly/0601HUT along with a comment submission form.
The meeting lasted about three hours. People could view it via Zoom, but because of apparent technical issues the first half hour or so, and a stretch near the end, it wasn’t viewable by remote attendees.
While a few people spoke in favor of the project, many sided with the Save Silver Lake group, saying the hut will negatively impact the features that make the lake special, namely its isolation and lack of development.
Don Brush, whose property is near the lake, said there’s nothing wrong with such huts but he doesn’t feel Silver Lake is a good place for one. Resources could be better spent elsewhere in areas where there’s already some development. There have been efforts in the past to put more things at Silver Lake, but they’ve been knocked down.
“One of the reasons Silver Lake is what it is today is because those things didn’t happen,” he said. “It’s not Lake Dunmore, it’s not a developed piece of property. And once you start down the road you can’t go back.”
“I feel the hut, which is really a four-season rental house, would first and foremost disturb the wildlife habitat and take away from the peace, solitude and beauty of the area that we all enjoy,” said Linda Andrews, a local who frequents the lake.
She called for the Forest Service to undertake a deeper level of assessment on the project’s impacts, something Galina Chernaya, leader of the Save Silver Lake group, has also argued for. According to Chernaya, the hut as it has been described, doesn’t fit the current definitions being used and wants to see the Forest Service take a deeper look.
Diane Benware, chair of the Leicester Select Board, said her board is concerned about the fact the process has come this far without the board hearing of it. She read about the project in a newspaper, she said.
Fire, either accidental or not, and vandalism are some of the board’s concerns with the hut. The town relies on the Brandon Fire Department for fire protection and Vermont State Police for police service. Both would find the hut difficult to access in a timely manner.
“We do not have 24-hour police coverage,” she said. “When we call the State Police, we hope that they can get to us but we’re often told that they have limited manpower, so again, vandalism is another concern.”
Christopher Mattrick, district ranger at the Rochester and Middlebury Ranger Districts of the Green Mountain and Finger Lakes National Forests, said he had planned to contact the Leicester board early next week and would make arrangements to attend one of its meetings to address its concerns. In response to other questions, he said the decisions that have been made so far were done in accordance with established procedures and there is more work to be done to make sure the project won’t have a negative impact. So far there’s been nothing that would trigger a greater level of assessment.
According to RJ Thompson, executive director of Vermont Huts Association, the hut would be a 16-foot by 32-foot rectangle. It’ll be insulated and include enough bunks to sleep 10. The cooking area will also have some basic cooking tools. It’s predicted the hut will generate an annual revenue of $26,933. With expenses around $12,867, the $14,000 in estimated profit will be split between the Moosalamoo Association and the Vermont Huts Association to further their respective missions.
If permitted, construction wouldn’t begin until 2023.
