There does not appear to be any need for primary in Rutland County where many incumbents are running for county or state office.
As of Friday, the Vermont Secretary of State’s Office had posted the names of candidates who had filed ballots although in some limited circumstances, more time may be needed for a clerk to review signatures or a candidate to respond to challenges to his or her filings.
Rose Kennedy has decided not to seek re-election as Rutland County State’s Attorney. Her chief deputy, Ian Sullivan, who is running as a Democrat, is the only one who submitted a petition for a place on the ballot.
For state senator, Brian “B.C.” Collamore, David “Dave” Weeks and Terry K. Williams are on the ballot as Republicans while Bridgette Remington and Rutland Alderwoman Anna Tadio are all on the ballot as Democrats.
Collamore is the only incumbent. Cheryl Hooker and Joshua Terenzini, the other two current senators, are not running in November.
Rutland County has three seats in the Senate.
In the House, Rep. Patricia McCoy, R-Poultney, is running unopposed for re-election. Incumbent Reps. Thomas “Tom” Burditt and Arthur J. Peterson, both Republicans, are being challenged by Democrats Ken Fredette and David Potter.
Mary Droege, a Democrat, is running against Jarrod E. Sammis, a Republican, in the new Castleton district. Castleton was previously in a two-member district with Fair Haven, where both incumbents live. Incumbent Robert Helm is not seeking re-election.
Rep. William Canfield, R-Fair Haven, is unopposed in the other new one-member-district.
Paul Clifford, a Republican, is running unopposed for a seat after Thomas Terenzini chose not to seek re-election. Terenzini, a Republican, represents Rutland town and the portion where he lives was merged into a new district with the city district held by Republican Peter Fagan, who is also not seeking re-election.
Eric Maguire, a Republican, is also running unopposed in the district held by retiring Rep. Larry Cupoli, R-Rutland City.
Rep. Mary E. Howard, D-Rutland, is facing a challenge from Republican Cynthia “Cindy” Laskevich while Rep. William Notte, D-Rutland, appears unopposed.
Rep. Stephanie Z. Jerome, D-Brandon; Rep. Charles “Butch” Shaw, R-Pittsford; Rep. Jim Harrison, R-Chittenden and Rep Logan Nicoll, D-Ludlow, are all unchallenged as of Friday.
Rep. Sally Achey, R-Middletown Springs, faces a challenge by Democrat Christopher Hoyt.
Logan Nicoll is unchallenged as of Friday. Nicoll, a Democrat, is an incumbent.
There are no races currently listed for probate judge, assistant judge or high bailiff.
Rutland Sheriff David J. Fox, a Republican, is running for re-election unopposed. He is running for the first time after being appointed to the position when his predecessor, Stephen P. Benard Sr., stepped down to take a position as an assistant judge. Benard is seeking re-election to that position, unopposed, as a Republican.
