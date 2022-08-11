CHITTENDEN — Do you think your maple pie is the best in all North America?
If so, you can prove it at 2 p.m. Sunday at the first Great North American Maple Pie Contest, held at Baird Farm, 65 West Road.
Jenna Baird co-owns the retail portion of the family farm with her partner, Jacob Powsner. They wanted to be involved with the annual Vermont Open Farm Week and decided that a maple pie contest would go over well.
“We do a lot of events on the farm, and I was trying to get creative and come up with something that was unique that would bring people and would be a good time,” said Baird.
Baird Farm milked dairy cows until the 1990s, now it’s mainly a maple syrup operation, tapping 14,000 trees.
“We also have baby Christmas trees that are not yet ready for cutting, but we’re starting to dip our toes into that and do a cut-your-own-tree-yard sort of thing,” said Baird.
The farm’s Facebook page, facebook.com/bairdfarm online, has information on how to enter the pie contest. Baird said they’re still working out how the pies will be judged, but creativity, appearance and taste will likely be taken into account.
A maple pie need only incorporate maple syrup into the recipe to qualify, she said.
Judging the pies will be Ethan Bruce Nelson, a musician from Brandon; Bob Baird, Jenna Baird’s father; Lenny Montuori, known to many as “Big Lenny;” and Arwen Turner, the executive director of Come Alive Outside.
About 15 people had entered pies into the contest as of Wednesday, said Jenna Baird.
They’re hoping for a few more entrants, but the judges can only eat so much pie.
There will, of course, be pie and ice cream provided by Dream Maker Bakers in Killington. According to Baird, some of the proceeds from this event will go to the Vermont Farmers Food Center in Rutland.
Baird said there will be lawn games and similar activities.
There will also be pie throwing, said Powsner. Folks will be allowed to throw cream pies at either Bob Baird or Powsner himself, or perhaps at their own friends and family.
First prize for the pie contest is a year’s supply of maple syrup, said Jenna Baird.
There will be other prizes for second and third place as well. Some of the pie events cost money; folks are asked to bring cash.
Vermont Open Farm Week is an annual event during which people can visit participating farms and see what they’re all about.
A list of farms and events can be found at bit.ly/0811Farm online.
