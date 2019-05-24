PROCTOR — One of the former Vermont Marble Co. buildings that sold at auction in the fall has been sold again.
Paul W. Carroccio, chief executive officer of TPW Real Estate Sales and Rentals, a Manchester company, said he and four others, working as New Vermont Marble Company, purchased the 30,500-square-foot building at 61 Main St. at auction in the last week of March.
The property had been sold at another auction back in October to Watkins Building and Roofing Specialist for $16,500, but the transfer never took place. According to Town Clerk and Treasurer Celia Lisananti, New Vermont Marble Company’s ownership of the building was recorded on April 19. The company paid $35,211 for the building.
Carroccio said he and his partners aren’t sure yet what they want to do with the building, but they’re open to suggestions.
“A friend of mine, Cabot Orton, of the Orton family, he and I have been exploring ways to look for repurposing or revitalizing some of these assets across all the state for a host of different reasons. Housing, business, the arts, whatever,” said Carroccio in an interview Friday. “He and I and a Proctor local, Keith Knapp, he became enamored with the fact the building was available again and he was the one that prompted us to take a look at it. We all came together and said there’s got to be something we can do to that place, although we don’t know what it is yet. We’ll figure it out.”
The other partners, Carroccio said, are Marek Kovac, a TPW employee, and Tom Moon, a carpenter in Middletown Springs.
“We meet all the time, we talk about our ideas, we’ve probably got a few dozen ideas and we’ve asked people to give us some ideas,” he said.
Folks with ideas with regards to 61 Main St. are welcome to email Carroccio at pwc@tpw.com, he said.
“We’re long-term players, we’re not looking for a gain, we’re looking for more of a community, we want it to be right because we’re part of the community,” he said.
The building, along with 39 Main St., was put up for auction by the College of St. Joseph, which had the buildings donated to it from Omya Inc. in 2014. The college had sought to use the facilities for a physician’s assistant program, but that didn’t work out, and a few months after the October auction, St. Joseph’s announced it would be closing. Its final commencement ceremony was held last weekend.
Carroccio said the 61 Main St. property is in good condition, having recently had its elevator, roof, and heating system replaced. According to information provided in October by Tranzon Auction Properties, who managed the auction, the building is assessed at $500,050.
