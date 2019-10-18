She spent a summer performing “Always ... Patsy Kline” at Weston Playhouse, and now actress Margo Seibert is back, performing her debut solo album to benefit Planned Parenthood.
“I think that we have to be a priority to educate people about our (health) priorities because so much of it has been silenced in the past,” Seibert said in an interview Friday. “Organizations like Planned Parenthood, they're there to help us answer those questions. To help you figure out how to take care of your body, your pregnancy, or how to not get pregnant, they are vitally important to health care and women's health care. It's important to have that affordable option.”
Eileen Sullivan, director of communications for Planned Parenthood, said all proceeds from the sale of tickets to Seibert's Thursday performance at Merchants Hall are going toward the Planned Parenthood Vermont Action Fund, which goes toward endorsing political candidates who support reproductive health.
“Margo is not only a talented performer, singer, and actress, she's also an activist,” Sullivan said. “She's done incredible work in NYC schools in bringing hygiene products to students who might otherwise go without. Having her give this special performance means so much to us.”
For Seibert, the performance of her debut album is an act of love for an organization that was there for her throughout her college career. She went on to co-found the group Racket, which helps collect and provide menstruation products to those in need, and also joined a class-action lawsuit that helped eliminate the tax on menstrual hygiene products in New York.
Her debut album, "77th Street" — named for her first apartment when she moved to New York as a budding star — consists of many cover songs of broadway tunes and pop music, but also her own personal songs.
“My inspiration for making it was kind of thematically in the world of in-between,” Seibert said. “It's an album wrestling with these times — work, big life decisions, the moment before you say I love you to someone. ... The show is kind of like an exploration, and taking in and celebrating these shades of gray.”
For Seibert, one of those “gray” times inspired her to write the song "Whitman," after her sister passed away in 2012.
“It's about that uncomfortable time grieving,” Seibert said. “We have to reconcile with ourselves and move forward.”
Another of the additions is “Something's Coming” from West Side Story, a song Seibert described as an "anticipation of love," before embracing it and all it came with.
Producing her own album was a bit nerve-wracking, and she was hesitant to put her own works out for all to hear, as it was such a different experience from being the “vehicle” for the work of others.
“This is the first time I've been able to say what I want to say,” Seibert said. “It was a very uplifting experience to have so much encouragement.”
Though there are tickets still available to the event, Sullivan said they're going quickly at $25 apiece, with student tickets selling for $10.
Thus far, Seibert's night has raised over $7,600 for the Planned Parenthood IE PAC, which helped endorse Lt. Gov. David Zuckerman, Attorney General TJ Donovan, Secretary of State Jim Condos, and local Reps. Robin Chesnut-Tangerman, Dave Potter and Mary Howard.
“We're working with amazing people who live in Rutland, on our planning committee, and this event would not be as successful without their time and talents,” Sullivan said.
After her time in Rutland, which Seibert said she's very much looking forward to, Seibert said she's living the actor's life with her husband in Hoboken, New Jersey, where they just moved to from Manhattan to put a little distance between their family and the big city.
“I look for any excuse to come back,” Seibert said of Vermont.
