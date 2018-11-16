MONTPELIER — Vermonters will have the chance to tell the Governor’s Marijuana Advisory Commission what they think of its work so far, as the group has scheduled a “listening tour” for several locations across the state.
People will be able to comment on draft reports created by the commission’s subcommittees on roadway safety, education and prevention, and taxation and regulation.
The draft reports can be found online at https://bit.ly/2zYZwlI
Printed copies of the reports won’t be available at the meetings, according to a release by the commission issued Friday. Commentors are asked to keep their remarks under two minutes but may be afforded more time depending on how many wish to speak
Each meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. and runs until 8:30 p.m.
The venues and dates are:
— Nov. 26, Asa Bloomer Building, second floor, Room 266, 88 Merchants Row, Rutland.
— Nov. 28, Williston Central School Auditorium, 195 Central School Drive, Williston.
— Dec. 3, Morse Center, Black Box Theatre, St. Johnsbury Academy, 1000 Main St., St. Johnsbury.
— Dec. 5, Vermont Veteran’s Home, 325 North St., Bennington.
— Dec. 6, White River Junction National Guard Armory, 240 Main St., White River Junction.
Those with questions may contact the governor’s Hotline at 802-828-3333.
— Staff reports
