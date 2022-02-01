BRANDON — A first-edition illustrated copy of Edgar Allan Poe’s “The Raven” will go to the winner of a poetry-reading contest started by a former resident.
Michael Shank, now of Montpelier, said he launched the “Rutland Ravens Read-Off” in early January, not long before the Rutland City School Commissioners voted 6-5 to reinstate the “Rutland Raiders” moniker.
“I was disappointed with the vote, but it didn’t change anything in terms of this competition.” said Shank. “I still think what I thought then, which is the Ravens is a bad-ass mascot and Rutland High School should adopt such a mascot.”
The Raider name and logo was retired near the end of 2020, with the name Ravens chosen in February 2021. Commissioners in favor of the former name had worked to change it back since that spring, finally doing so in early January of this year.
“Just from a literary perspective, this should be a fun project for anyone who loves good poetry,” said Shank.
Shank is known for sponsoring writing and video essay contests aimed at getting students more engaged with their communities.
The contest offer cash prizes: $500 for first place.
He got the book he’s offering as a prize from the Brandon Free Library. He’d been talking to the librarians there about some old books they had in storage.
They showed him a first edition of Edgar Allan Poe’s “The Raven,” printed in 1884, illustrated by Gustave Doré, the 19th-century French artist.
It had been appraised at $500, so Shank offered to donate that amount to the library in exchange for it. They agreed and the book became his.
“There’s some great illustrations, and it’s a very large book,” Shank said.
Entrants have until the end of February to post a video of them reading the poem in the comments below a Facebook post found at bit.ly/0202Poem, with the most “likes” being the winner.
One entrant of note is former Rutland High School history teacher, John Peterson, who retired a few years ago after suffering a heart attack. Peterson said Monday that he’s feeling much better these days, but does refer to his doctors as rock stars for getting him through a surgery that not everyone survives.
Peterson’s entry is the kind of performance one might expect a history teacher to give.
“I have a real interest in living history, dressing in costume and portraying people from the past, and I had as my prop a cool thing that came down to me from my father, a skull that’s a ventriloquist dummy,” he said, “It was made in New York City by the Tannin Co. in the 1800s, and it’s kind of creepy looking.”
His father was an amateur magician and a big fan of ballad poetry who liked to recite things such as “The Highwayman” and “The Cremation of Sam McGee.”
“He passed that on to me, so I’ve got my father with me in two ways in the little reading that I did,” said Peterson.
According to Peterson, he went on record years ago saying the Raiders name should be retired.
“I can understand people being emotionally attached to it, but as I said, it’s really wrong. The time for those kinds of mascots really passed long ago,” he said. “Looking down the road, I know how things are going to settle out, but for now there’s still people who just don’t want to give it up.”
If he wins the book, he said, he’ll likely donate it to the Rutland High School library.
The contest is open to anyone, said Shank, but especially welcome are Rutland High School students and staff.
