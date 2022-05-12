Citing concerns about a bill in the Vermont Legislature, a need for more discussion among themselves and the death of a student, which has had a strong impact on students and the community, Rutland City School Board members voted on Tuesday to delay action on the school mascot issue until their August meeting.
Members approved a motion to table the discussion until August with an ad hoc committee meeting before then to discuss the issue. Two earlier motions from the meeting, one that would have tabled the issue until June and another to table the issue, but without the ad hoc committee, failed.
Karen Bossi, one of the board members, made the first motion, suggesting the issue be tabled until the end of the school year, citing the “tragedy” and that she believed board members had not seen the “nondiscriminatory school branding bill”
An obituary published on Tuesday said Wesley C. Burton, 13, died at his home on May 5. Burton was an eighth-grade student at Rutland Middle School, where he was the goalie for the lacrosse team.
The bill, S.139, was passed by the Vermont Senate in March and the Vermont House last week. The purpose of the bill is to “prohibit a public school from having or adopting a name, symbol or image that depicts or refers to a racial or ethnic group, individual, custom or tradition and that is used as a mascot, nickname, logo, letterhead or team name of the school.”
The bill has not been signed into law. Bossi said she believed the board should wait until the bill is signed into law before they take action on their own mascot. She initially moved that the board would come back to the issue in July but modified the motion because there is no meeting scheduled for July.
Officials at Rutland City schools have been dealing with controversy about the name of its sports teams, mascot and arrowhead symbol for almost two years. Some believe the “Raiders” name is offensive and disrespectful to Indigenous peoples and others want to preserve the history of the Raiders name.
In February 2021, the name was changed to the Ravens, but the change was reversed in January.
MaryBeth Lennox-Levins, another School Board member, also asked for a delay on the issue but moved that the board discuss it in June.
“While I do find this topic to be an extremely important one and an excellent first step in addressing school culture, safety and mental health, I know myself and other commissioners would like to allow more time to collaborate on the most effective way to create change,” she said.
School Board member Stephanie Stoodley said she thought delaying the issue for one month would not be enough time because of Burton’s death and the pending legislation.
“We, as a district, if this goes through, we need to let the students heal a little bit from this and a month out is not it. We also need to let Montpelier finalize it so we’re not going back and forth, back and forth the way we have for the last two years. I think it’s going to show, if we don’t put this off for an extended period of time until Montpelier (acts,) then it shows this board doesn’t care the way they say they do. This tragedy is something that has affected — I don’t know if it’s affected any of you else sitting here, but I know it’s affected my family,” she said.
Alison Notte, School Board chair, pointed out the agenda was created and distributed before Burton’s death. She said the issue was put on the agenda for Tuesday because the meeting fell during Inclusion Week and had no relation to the pending legislation.
Stoodley said she was a proponent of ad hoc committee meetings, even after it was pointed out they would be public, but indicated she thought conversations in a less formal setting than the full board meeting at the central office would be more productive.
Suggesting that the issue should not be postponed, Cathy Solsaa, a School Board member who is clerk of the board, called Burton’s death “tragic and awful.”
“But it also shows us that the mental health of our kids is fragile, even more so from the repercussions of the global pandemic. I don’t see how continuing to support the harm that our mascot does will somehow uphold the well-being of our kids. Our current mascot causes depression and anxiety on many levels … and to continue to use it tells our BIPOC (Black, Indigenous and people of color) students that they are not as important as other kids, that their well-being is something that can be put on hold for another month. And I’m just not comfortable with that message,” she said.
School Board member Tricia O’Connor said it didn’t seem like “anybody wants to compromise.”
“To bring it up tonight, of all nights, when we have shown there has been no ability to compromise is very disheartening. It’s disgusting to me. We’re not here for the students tonight and that’s all I’m going to say on that matter,” she said.
Bossi raised a concern with the proposed legislation that would affect mascots, although she said she hadn’t read it, and wondered whether it would require a school district, by July, to have a mascot that “no one is offended by.” She added that she believes that is “completely impossible.”
“I feel like some of us are being guilted in to saying if you don’t agree to do this tonight then you are not inclusive, and you don’t support all of our students, and that is not the case. But again, we have to look at all of the students. I received numerous emails and phone calls regarding this issue today of people being upset, feeling that this was a totally inappropriate time for this to be discussed,” she said.
The motions to postpone the issue until June and to postpone it until August without the ad hoc committee were each defeated 4-5. The motion to postpone until August with the creation of an ad hoc committee, which was moved by Stoodley and seconded by Bossi, was approved 5-4.
The nondiscriminatory school branding bill approved by both houses of the Vermont Legislature can be found on the internet at bit.ly/SchoolBranding although the bill has not yet been signed by Gov. Phil Scott.
