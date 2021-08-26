Folks may want to carry a mask with them when they go out to visit a business or government office, as more places are requiring them, vaccinated or not.
On Wednesday, the town of Wallingford announced that all visitors to the Town Hall and town garage have to wear face masks regardless of vaccination status. Those going to the transfer station have to wear them if they go within six feet of another visitor or employee.
Town Clerk and Treasurer Julie Sharon said Thursday this was decided between her and Town Administrator Sandi Switzer, after consulting with a member of the Select Board.
“I started wearing mine when I came back Tuesday afternoon,” said Sharon, who’d been traveling to Arizona. “We still have the barriers on the counter and all. We had a sign up that said you had to wear them if you were not vaccinated, but I’ve been wearing mine to the stores long before I went away on vacation just because of this area.”
Sharon said she has been vaccinated.
“There’s a few that come in without them, and we don’t want to put them on the spot,” she said. “For the most part, people wear them.”
In Barre City, Jody Norway, executive assistant to the city manager, said that Barre City Manager Steve Mackenzie began requiring masks regardless of vaccination status in all municipal buildings on Wednesday as well.
“He decided on Monday, but it took us a couple of days to make sure every office had masks available. As visitors come in, and they need one, we’ll give it to them,” she said.
Masks will be required in the City Hall, Department of Public Works, the fire station, the police station, the water department, and the water treatment plant, said Norway.
The requirement hasn’t been in place long, but people seem to be accepting, she said.
“Even before we had the mask mandate the city clerk was saying that at least 50% of the people that came in were wearing a mask, and it wasn’t required,” said Norway. The city had been requiring only those who weren’t vaccinated to wear masks, but wasn’t checking.
“If you’re not vaccinated, we trust that you will wear a mask, but we never ask anybody,” she said.
Signs are on all the municipal doors telling people they have to don a mask before entering. Norway said she’s discovered that a picture of a mask is what gets people’s attention.
“I found the last time we were on lockdown nobody reads signs, so I found a picture of a mask and copied it in a nice blue, and it said entry into this building requires a mask. People will look at a picture,” she said.
There’s no time frame for when the city will no longer require masks, she said.
“(Mackenzie) has been thinking about this for a long time and with this new variant that just got him a little nervous, and knowing that Montpelier had instituted it,” she said.
Last week, the Montpelier City Council voted to reinstate a requirement that all visitors to city buildings wear a mask citing concerns about rising case counts and the delta variant.
On Tuesday, Gourmet Provence and Café Provence in Brandon began requiring visitors and employees to wear masks, according to co-owner Line Barral.
“We felt, even though we are all vaccinated here, all the workforce, we felt that the number of positive cases in Rutland County was going up really quickly,” said Barral. “And we couldn’t be sure if the customers were vaccinated, so we thought, well, let’s protect everybody. We have people working here who have medical conditions that couldn’t afford to get sick.”
She said there have been a few complaints, but overall people are accepting of the rule.
The shop next to Provence, Blue Moon Clothing and Gifts, announced on Saturday through its Facebook page that it would also require masks.
“Due to the rising number of COVID cases in Vermont, we want to take every measure to keep everyone healthy and our doors open!” the post reads.“We’re hoping this will be a quick turn around and cases will drop back down in a couple weeks and we’ll be able to go without masks again. Thank you for understanding and helping keep us safe!”
On Thursday, nearly 100 Department of Health employees sent a letter to DOH leadership urging the administration to recommend people wear masks indoors, among other things.
“We are writing to express our deep concern at what we believe to be a lack of adequate COVID-19 prevention guidance from our Health Department to Vermonters at this unique stage of the pandemic,” the letter reads. “COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths are spiking in our state, and while these statistics may be low relative to other jurisdictions, these trends are very troubling in our small state.”
The group asks that state leaders recommend mask use in all indoor spaces, quarantine and testing for all close contacts with an infected person, and to encourage testing before and after all large social gatherings, all regardless of vaccination status. They also want the state to discourage travel to areas with high transmission rates, and to encourage testing before and after out-of-state travel.
Representatives for both the DOH and the Agency of Commerce and Community Development both said Thursday that they do not track what municipal governments and businesses are requiring and there is no requirement for those entities to report their COVID-19 measures to the state.
In Rutland City, only those who haven’t been vaccinated have to wear masks.
“We are continuing to monitor the info out of the (DOH) and the (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) and will follow their lead,” said Mayor David Allaire in an email.
Rutland City Clerk Henry Heck said there are still many precautions in place.
“Within our own buildings some employees may wear masks some may not but at this point in time there is no mandate, and I think it’s just kind of a wait and see type of attitude about what is going on throughout the state over the next several weeks or months, as far as that goes,” he said.
The city has plenty of face masks and hand sanitizer to go around, said Heck, crediting Ocean State Job Lot with giving the city much of what it needs for personal protective equipment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.