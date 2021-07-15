A Massachusetts man, whom police described as homeless, could face up to 40 years in jail after police said he was trafficking fentanyl through Fair Haven when he was arrested on the Fourth of July.
Samuel Lopez, of Springfield, pleaded not guilty July 6 in Rutland criminal court to a felony charge of trafficking felony and a felony charge of carrying a weapon while committing a felony. Lopez also pleaded not guilty to one misdemeanor charge each of driving in a grossly negligent manner, simple assault on a police officer with fluids and driving under the influence of alcohol.
The state requested bail of $50,000, but Lopez was released after posting $10,000 bail set by Judge Cortland Corsones.
The charges against Lopez were based on an affidavit written by Sgt. Dale Kerber, of the Fair Haven Police Department, who said he had been on duty July 4 around 4:30 p.m. when he was notified of a crash on River Street. The caller said the driver had gotten out of the vehicle carrying a shotgun and “took off running into the woods.”
When he got to the area, Kerber spoke with a resident who said she had seen the man running off. She said he had returned and taken a bag from the car.
The resident said the driver, whose face was bleeding badly, dropped something from the bag, which she pointed out to Kerber.
For the “safety of the community” and the driver, Kerber said he began looking for the man who had been in the car. He said he saw a suspect within 700 to 800 feet of River Street. The man matched the description given by witnesses, and there was blood on his face.
Kerber said he got out of his police cruiser, drew his service weapon and ordered the man to the ground. He said the man complied, and after he was arrested and placed in handcuffs, he identified himself as “Sam.”
“From this point on, (Lopez) became very belligerent and started swearing at me, calling me names. (Lopez) wanted me to take off the handcuffs so he could beat me up. (Lopez) continued to berate me and called me several names, including a slang term used in reference to the Black population. (Lopez) said he would spit on me but didn’t because he knew it would bring another charge,” Kerber wrote in the affidavit.
Kerber said he called for medical responders because Lopez appeared injured. According to the affidavit, the crew that arrived was from Poultney Rescue.
Kerber said Lopez spit blood and mucus at one of the emergency medical technicians.
“At that point, (Lopez) was wanting to fight all of us at the same time and wanted the cuffs off so he could beat all of us up at one time,” Kerber wrote in the affidavit.
Lopez was taken to the emergency department at Rutland Regional Medical Center where, according to Kerber, he continued to be combative and non-compliant until a doctor ordered him sedated.
“(Lopez) was still defiant, but the fight seemed to be taken out of him,” Kerber wrote in the affidavit.
While Lopez was being treated, hospital staff found he was carrying almost $1,000 in cash, Kerber said
The affidavit said Lopez agreed to talk to Kerber, but declined to participate in a test that police use to determine if a driver is impaired.
Kerber said that based on the charges, and that Lopez had told him he was homeless, he asked the court order him held to guarantee he would appear in court. At that time, Lopez was held on $5,000 bail.
In a second affidavit, Kerber identified the vehicle in the crash as a Mazda sport utility vehicle and said it appeared to have broken a utility pole in the incident.
The second affidavit also noted that Vermont State Police troopers found a 12-gauge shotgun, which witnesses said Lopez was carrying when he left the SUV and several bags of what police believe was heroin. The alleged drugs were weighed at just over 52 grams, Kerber said, well over the 3.5 grams needed to charge a defendant with trafficking.
A field test returned a positive result for fentanyl, according to the affidavit.
If convicted of fentanyl trafficking, Lopez could be sentenced to up to 30 years in prison, with an additional 10 possible for the remaining counts.
