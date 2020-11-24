Police are investigating the death of a Holyoke. Massachusetts, man, Jonathon Houghton, 35, who was found dead from a gunshot wound at the Quality Inn in Rutland on South Main Street on Sunday morning.
According to a news release sent Monday afternoon, the autopsy, performed Monday at the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington, determined Houghton’s cause of death was a gunshot wound to the torso and the manner of death was homicide.
Law enforcement officers have not revealed many details from the murder case, but said on Monday they believe this was an isolated incident, and there is no current threat to the general public.
Police said no one is currently in custody in connection with this case.
According to police, a disturbance in a room at the Quality Inn was reported on Sunday around 3:40 a.m.
Houghton was found in the hotel room.
The release, sent by the Vermont State Police, said the “active and ongoing” investigation is a joint effort by the Vermont State Police including detectives with the Major Crime Unit, Bureau of Criminal Investigations and members of the Crime Scene Search Team and the Rutland City Police Department.
Investigators are asking anyone with information that may be relevant to the case to call the state police at the Rutland barracks at 773-9101. Anonymous tips also may be submitted online at vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.
The last alleged murder case in the city involved the strangulation death of Alicia Harrington, 44, of Rutland, on March 5, 2019.
Harrington’s body was found inside her car parked in Proctor. A felony county of second-degree murder is still pending against Shawn Michael LaPlant, 29, of Rutland for Harrington’s death.
