A Springfield, Massachusetts, man who is facing criminal charges in Rutland and Windham counties, was indicted by a grand jury in November on two federal charges of selling cocaine base.
David Reyes appeared in the U.S. District Court of Vermont on Tuesday to be arraigned on the charges.
After a detention hearing Thursday, Reyes was ordered held without bail pending the resolution of the case.
While an affidavit describing the charges had not been posted to the federal court website as of Thursday afternoon, a filing requesting Reyes be held while the charges are pending described the government’s case.
The motion, written by Assistant U.S. Attorney Paul Van de Graaf, said the charges against Reyes were based on allegations he had sold crack cocaine twice in 2021 while being monitored by troopers with Vermont State Police.
Van de Graaf said the government was asking Reyes be held, in part, because of his tenuous ties to Vermont.
Reyes criminal history shows he was arrested and charged with drug-related charges “numerous” times in Massachusetts.
Reyes criminal history includes three felony convictions, two for drug-related charges and one for possession of a gun.
Van de Graaf said Reyes’ records do not show any sign that he has legitimate employment.
The motion noted that Reyes’ criminal record indicates he has failed to appear several times for court proceeding. Van de Graaf argued Reyes’ history indicated he might continue to sell drugs and could fail to appear in court if released.
He said the government had also recently learned that Reyes had been placed on restricted conditions in jail after he refused to leave his cell and had to be pepper-sprayed and handcuffed.
The motion does not indicate where the alleged drug sales took place but the case is listed as based in Rutland County.
Reyes was arrested on March 4 in Rutland by a U.S. Marshal.
Locally, Reyes is facing a felony charge of impeding a police officer and a misdemeanor charge of driving under the influence of a substance other than alcohol.
According to an affidavit in the case written by Officer Oscar Menjivar, of the Rutland City Police Department, Reyes was found behind the wheel of a 2019 Subaru Impreza around 6:30 a.m. June 24 on Maple Street in Rutland.
The car had been stopped on the road for about 30 minutes, the woman who contacted police about the incident, told Menjivar. He said when he got to the area, he found Reyes slumped over the steering wheel. Menjivar said he had difficulty getting Reyes to respond when he first tried to make contact but said he was able to get Reyes to get out of the car. He said he told Reyes he was being arrested and placed him in handcuffs.
Menjivar said he explained why Reyes was being arrested but said Reyes became agitated and argumentative and accused Menjivar of harassing him and “making things up.”
A preliminary breath sample indicated there was no alcohol in Reyes’ system.
At the police station, Reyes asked to speak with his attorney. After the conversation, he declined to allow police to collect a blood sample.
In Windham County, Reyes is facing a felony count of possession of cocaine and a misdemeanor count of suboxone.
An affidavit written by Sgt. Ryan Wood, of the Vermont State Police, said Reyes was a passenger in a car he stopped on Interstate 91 in Rockingham on April 17.
Wood said the driver of the car gave him consent for a search. He said he found a black bag, which Reyes said was his, and suboxone inside.
The affidavit said Reyes admitted he did not have a prescription for the suboxone.
Wood said he also found a sandwich bag inside Reyes’ clothing which contained 3.6 grams of suspected cocaine.
Reyes was scheduled to be arraigned in Windham County on June 18 but failed to appear.
He was arraigned on the Rutland charges in August.
If convicted of the charges in Rutland County, Reyes could be sentenced to up to five years in jail. If convicted of the charges from Windham County, Reyes would face up to six years in jail.
