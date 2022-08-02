A Springfield, Massachusetts, man is facing four years in jail after pleading guilty on Friday to one felony count of selling crack cocaine.
David Reyes, 32, pleaded guilty on Friday in the U.S. federal court for Vermont in Burlington to a felony count of distributing cocaine base.
Reyes was charged after law enforcement officers said he sold about 0.6 grams of cocaine base on June 10, 2021, for $100 and 0.7 grams of cocaine base on Aug. 6, 2021, for $250. The court records don't indicate where those sales took place but Reyes' charges are listed as a Rutland County case.
A plea agreement filed with the court at the end of June said Reyes, after entering a guilty plea, could be sentenced to up to 20 years in prison. He would also be facing a lifetime of supervision, or at least three years of supervision as a mandatory minimum, and a possible fine of $1 million.
However, the plea agreement said the prosecution and the defense had agreed the “appropriate term of imprisonment” would be no more than 48 months.
The agreement does specifically note there are no agreements about the potential fines or length of supervision.
As the U.S. Probation Office conducts a pre-sentencing report, the plea agreement said the government will suggest Reyes get credit for taking responsibility early in the process for his alleged crimes.
Reyes' criminal history shows he was arrested and charged with drug-related charges “numerous” times in Massachusetts.
Reyes, who was arrested on March 4 by a U.S. Marshal, has a criminal history that includes three felony convictions, two for drug-related charges and one for possession of a gun.
Locally, Reyes was arraigned in August 2021 on a felony charge of impeding a police officer and a misdemeanor charge of driving under the influence of a substance other than alcohol.
According to police, Reyes was arrested after police found him behind the wheel of a 2019 Subaru Impreza around 6:30 a.m. June 24 on Maple Street in Rutland.
The car had been stopped on the road for about 30 minutes the woman who contacted police about the incident told officers. When police got to the area, Reyes was found slumped over the steering wheel.
During the arrest, Reyes allegedly became agitated and argumentative and accused police of harassing him and “making things up.”
A preliminary breath sample indicated there was no alcohol in Reyes’ system.
If convicted of the charges in Rutland County, Reyes could be sentenced to up to five years in jail.
He is scheduled for sentencing in the federal case on Nov. 10.
