If the Board of Aldermen confirms him, long time Ted’s Pizza owner Tony Romeo will return to his position on the Rutland City Police Commission.
“I think Tony Romeo is a good choice,” said Board President Sharon Davis. “(There was once) lots of tension between Board of Aldermen and the Police Commission, and he sat through that ... he has the opportunity because of that experience to hit the ground running.”
After chatting with Mayor David Allaire recently, Romeo offered his services to the commission upon hearing of Michele Fairbrother’s resignation, and on Monday Allaire formally endorsed him as a candidate for the position.
“I’ve known Tony for a long time,” Allaire said in a Thursday interview. “When he was on the Police Commission, he did a fair job. He knows the city and the police force well. He’s in the support of the chief and the way the administration is moving forward.”
Allaire said as a lifelong member of the Rutland community and a business owner, Romeo’s perspective and insight would be helpful for the commission and his office.
“He’s in-tuned with the issues of the day,” Allaire said. “I knew Michele had been considering moving on. ... Once Tony came forward and expressed an interest, it was pretty clear that he was the guy.”
“I’m going in with bright eyes and seeing what’s happening,” Romeo said. “When I resigned, we were laying the grounds for Project VISION. ... It’s now one of the many assets the police department has. Now, we have access to caseworkers. ... We have such a good group now.”
Romeo served on the commission previously from 2010 to 2013, and resigned when his son became the city attorney during the Louras administration, which could have presented a conflict of interest for Romeo.
While on the commission, Romeo helped hire James Baker as RCPD chief and other officers, and helped achieve accreditation for the RCPD from the International Association of Chiefsof Police. He served as the voting ward clerk for Ward 3 at the American Legion on Washington Street, according to his résumé.
“I started serving just about the time things started happening at the department,” Romeo said. “But I think everything right now is intact. ... We have a very good group of men and women. ... They’re very well-trained — the department is where it needed to be awhile ago.”
For almost 45 years, Romeo has owned Ted’s Pizza on West Street. He said serving on the Police Commission and balancing family and the busy restaurant life has always been fairly easy for him.
But if needed, Romeo said, he could always pop out of the kitchen and call on the culinary skills of his daughter, Anna Montanez, who owns the Vermont Truffle Co. and Escape Room on Center Street.
“I’m a people person,” Romeo said in his anticipation of his new role. “I don’t think the commissioner’s job is to tell police officers how to do theirs. We need to be there as a kind of a buffer. We need to be the ones in between.”
With his four fellow commissioners, Romeo said if he’s appointed in a few weeks — the time limit required in statute to allow the Board of Aldermen to consider the nomination — it will be a return to a treasured post and an opportunity to work once again with a force he said he’s come to admire.
“I realize on a daily basis that I’m sure they meet different and unique challenges, both in management and the department,” Romeo said. “I hope I can be part of the team to find solutions for anything that might arise. I have a lot of admiration for the men and women there — they live among us and are part of a community. They’re keeping us safe.”
katelyn.barcellos
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.