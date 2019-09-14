The two Daves believe there will be opportunties to collaborate and benefit all Rutland residents.
David Wolk, who started a term as interim superintendent of Rutland City Schools on Wednesday, met with Mayor David Allaire on Friday at his City Hall office.
“I don’t know what they are yet, but there are going to be tremendous opportunities for us to work together and expand opportunities for residents, students and save money at the same time,” Wolk said after speaking with Allaire for about 45 minutes.
Wolk said he was still in the initial stages of re-engaging with the Rutland City School system.
Allaire said he believed he had already had a “great relationship” with the city’s schools both in his time as mayor and as a member of the board of aldermen.
“What Dave and I talked about was, ‘Well, how can we expand on those (relationships)? Are there opportunities for more collaboration?’ Like anything else, there always are opportunities. Some of the things that we already do well together are recreational programs. I think there’s a lot of synergy there and we can build on that,” Allaire said.
He added that Wolk suggested there might be opportunities for the city and schools to purchase as a unit and possibly save money through economies of scale.
Wolk said the importance of finding ways to reduce costs for both municipal and school needs was that the funding source is “really just two pockets in the same pair of trousers essentially.”
Finding ways to collaborate through the city’s Department of Recreation and Parks helps keep the schools and the city from “living in silos,” Wolk said. He added that Allaire had raised that point during Friday’s discussion.
Allaire agreed the city and schools had benefited from relatively stable leadership in administrative positions and on their respective boards.
“We’re a small community. We all know each other. Some of us are related, for good or bad,” he said with a laugh. “I think that really does help.”
The two leaders have some time to find savings by working together. On Friday, both said they hadn’t yet begun in earnest to put together the budget they would expect, with their respective board’s approvals, to put before voters in March.
Allaire said he expected the budgeting process to start at the beginning of October and Wolk said the school district would start a “little bit later.”
“Still, it’ll be this fall. We have a new lens to look through, which is, how can we do things better together, more efficiently, more cost-effectively,” Wolk said.
Wolk said he thought there was a unique opportunity for cooperation between the city government and the city schools because he and Allaire have a lengthy history.
“We’ve been friends forever. We’re both Rutland natives,” he said.
In fact, Wolk added, both men’s parents are also Rutland natives.
“We want the best for the city so have sort of a common mutuality of trying to do right by the city,” he said.
The Rutland City Board of Alderman will meet Monday. Allaire said he hadn’t formally invited Wolk to speak at that morning and re-introduce himself to the aldermen, but said he hoped Wolk would visit the meetings anytime he wanted.
Wolk, who said being in City Hall on Friday reminded him of his own stint as a member of the Board of Aldermen, said he hoped to see Allaire at School Board meetings as well.
While Wolk’s acceptance of the position of interim superintendent has reminded people of his previous long-term time as leader of the city schools, he has also had prominent positions as president of Castleton University, principal of Rutland High School, state senator and commissioner of education for the state of Vermont.
patrick.mcardle
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.