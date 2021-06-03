RUTLAND TOWN — The town is once again talking about fixing up the McKinley Avenue Fire Station, or possibly selling it to build a new one in a better spot.
At the May 25 Select Board meeting, Chair Mary Ashcroft took the board’s pulse on reestablishing a working committee to create a plan for the McKinley Avenue facility.
The board was mulling an overhaul for McKinley as late as 2019, but then came the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020, which, as in many small towns, back-burnered talk of long-term infrastructure investments.
Ashcroft said the topic came up at the last Fire Committee meeting and she wanted to know if the board still feels McKinley station needs work. It does. The board also felt a new facility should be considered.
“As with the Center Rutland Station, our department has outgrown its facilities, considering they were constructed in 1967 and in a much different environment, a much different setting in Rutland Town, and way different equipment requirements from what our town now has, so yeah, that building probably doesn’t meet a lot of the proper codes,” said Selectman Joe Denardo. “The thought of remodeling would not sufficiently answer the needs of the town’s department.”
The town rebuilt the Center Street Fire Station several years ago.
Ashcroft likewise wished to know the board’s thoughts on creating a combined fire and police facility.
“That would be a good choice,” said Denardo. “I think it minimizes some of the core facilities, so rather than having two buildings or two places, it’s definitely something well worth looking into.”
The rest of the board agreed. Ashcroft said the committee previously consisted of the police chief, fire chief, police and fire assistant chiefs, and the Select Board chair. Selectwoman Sharon Russell said the police and fire committees should be involved. Denardo said he’d like to be on it as well, given his long history with the fire department.
“Is it even reasonable to consider a facility like that on McKinley? Because it doesn’t look like that much room there,” said Russell.
Selectman John Paul Faignant said there’s enough room, but water flow is a problem. Asked to elaborate by Denardo, he said the last time someone dug for water there, they had to go down extremely deep and didn’t get enough water pressure to adequately run a sprinkler system. Despite this, he said the property is valuable so if sold, it could help lower the cost of a new facility.
Selectman Don Chioffi took issue with not being on the committee.
“You’re talking about a committee, and you’ve included just about everyone in the town except one of your board members, and we’re talking about some pretty heavy issues here,” he said. “I mean, these are real serious infrastructure issues, and I really think you’re at the point where you might as well consider it a committee of the whole of the board.”
Ashcroft said the committee would be a working committee. Chioffi said he’s retired and has plenty of time, and took issue with being excluded. Ashcroft said he wasn’t excluded, adding that it can be a committee of the whole and that Assistant to the Select Board Bill Sweet would contact those on it to set up meeting dates and logistics.
I think that's the Center Rutland Fire Station.
