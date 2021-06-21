FAIR HAVEN — Residents are frustrated with the pace of town action against a Mechanic Street property believed to be attracting rats.
The Select Board, acting as the Board of Health, voted unanimously on June 15 to approve a health order by Town Health Officer John Lulek ordering the owner of 22 Mechanic St. contact a professional exterminator to remove any skunks, rats or other vermin from the property — And to do so in a way that doesn’t cause the vermin to go elsewhere —, to remove the brush piles and trash from the property, and to remove trash from the interior, all by June 25.
Town Manager Joe Gunter said the order was served to the property owner, Shelby Wing, last week.
“It came to the town’s attention, even prior to May 17, but May 17 is when we actually started to take legal action against the owners of 22 Mechanic,” he said. “On May 17, Mr. Lulek and I did go down and did as much of an inspection as we could of the property. We did find what seemed to be large piles of garbage on the property, in the property, and around the area. The grass has been very tall, which would then lead to other rodents coming and living in that spot.”
They spoke to neighbors as well, took photos, and compiled all of this information for the health order.
Lulek said he also spoke to a former tenant of the property who has since moved away, and according to them the basement is full of garbage as well.
Resident Charlene Hibbard said nothing has been done to clean the property in the past five years. She and several other residents who spoke at the meeting were highly skeptical anything would be done, regardless of town orders.
“I complained to the town five years ago, finally went to Bob Richards, who was on the Select Board then, and told him if you guys don’t do something, I’m going to call the state,” she said. “He was able to get her to remove that garbage that was piled in her driveway three tiers high for months, and I’m talking summer hot months where we couldn’t even have our windows open because the stench was so bad.”
Hibbard said the problem should have been addressed well before now.
Gunter said the town has reached out to the owner many times in the past and not seen much in the way of results.
“At this point, by state law, we have to give her time to clean it, and we all know maybe that won’t happen,” said Gunter. “After the 25th, we petition the Superior Court and they create an injunction and they can force her to clean it. But like everything in the state of Vermont, that can move rather slowly.”
He said the town can’t simply go onto or into someone’s property and take their belongings, even if those belongings are considered garbage, at least not without following legal procedures that take time.
Lulek noted that Wing, and anyone else with a claim on the property, has the right to appeal the health order.
Jake Helm said he has been in contact with Wing about purchasing her share of the property. He claimed she owns half, while her relatives own the other 50%. He said that should he secure the legal right to go onto the property, he would clean it as soon as possible. He was, however, concerned about making the vermin issue worse by doing so.
Selectman Glen Traverse said that if the problem hasn’t been addressed by June 25 the town should impose fines.
