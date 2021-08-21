Women who are pregnant, trying to get pregnant or nursing but who haven’t been vaccinated against COVID-19 should get the vaccine, according to Dr. Robin Leight, medical director of Rutland Women’s Healthcare at Rutland Regional Medical Center (RRMC).
Leight’s recommendation reflects a statement released Aug. 9 by the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) and many other organizations including the American College of Physicians, the American Academy of Pediatrics and the American Academy of Family Physicians.
“It’s not exactly new, but it’s hot off the press how strongly they feel and hope that us providers who belong to that organization (will) feel and support that all persons (12 and older) are eligible for the COVID vaccine,” she said.
Leight said the literature she had reviewed from ACOG and the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) found no connection between getting the vaccine and fertility.
She pointed out that pregnant women already get vaccinated for influenza, and they get the tetanus, diphtheria, pertussis, or TDAP vaccine.
“There has been time now for a review of women who received one of the (emergency use authorization) COVID vaccines while pregnant or while lactating and there’s active ongoing review of the impact of having received those. The quick summary is that there is no increased events, that are being carefully looked at such as harm to the fetus or the newborn, slowing of growth of the fetus, (or) preterm birth of the fetus,” she said.
There is also no evidence of an increased risk of miscarriage, Leight added.
She reminded people that these problems can occur but there has been no increased incidence connected to the use of the COVID vaccines.
Leight said none of the vaccines contain any live virus and do not mix into the body’s genetic material which “would also mean they would not pass into the cellular genetic material of the fetus.”
Leight said she’s not aware of any findings that indicate the vaccines can convey any benefit of protection to the baby but she noted that pregnant women are at an increased risk for severe COVID infection, or even death, which is also pointed out in the statement from ACOG and others.
“I say to my patients, ‘If you had a twin sister, and she wasn’t pregnant, you’re at higher risk than her.’ Pregnancy makes them even higher risk,” she said.
Leight made the point that women can make their own decision about getting the vaccination but said she believed if the vaccines were fully authorized, she didn’t expect many women would hesitate to get the shot.
“I think people are more in avoidance mode than questioning mode because they are overwhelmed by ‘wear your mask, don’t wear your mask, social distance, oh, you don’t have to anymore,’” she said.
When she sees patients, Leight said she hasn’t found them “armed with questions” and she’s usually the one who broaches the subject of vaccination.
“I don’t think I’ve had any patient yet tell me, ‘Oh, I want to talk today about COVID and the vaccines,’” she said.
While Leight said there is no tracking information about which maternity patients are vaccinated, she said her anecdotal experience is the women are getting the shots more frequently. Still, she said she encounters some resistance based on their status as authorized on an emergency basis.
“They’re worried that means it didn’t have the right amount of study and research. I can talk to them about that (and how) this pandemic has let us all witness what the scientific world can do when they have the right resources to just move along with steps they had to do rather than the slower process it probably used to take,” she said.
According to Leight, a pregnant woman does not need a specific authorization for the COVID vaccine, any more than any other patient would, and the shot can be taken two weeks before or two weeks after getting other vaccines.
Despite the safety of the vaccines, Leight said women who are pregnant or lactating should not forget other COVID prevention measures like mask-wearing, social distancing and frequent hand washing and that advice is not just for the baby’s parents.
“I will talk to a pregnant couple about their close family and supports. Are they being as cognizant to be as healthy and safe and careful around these newborn babies as the mom and dad are going to be,” Leight said.
There are six providers at Women’s Healthcare. Leight said they all recommend the vaccine and one, who was pregnant during the pandemic, got the vaccine and had a healthy birth.
More information is available on the ACOG website at tinyurl.com/e4ueyn39 where a FAQ is posted.
