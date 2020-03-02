BETHEL — The state is holding a public meeting this month to get feedback on its 10-year plan to manage deer, bears, moose and turkeys.
The Big Game Management Plan is updated every 10 years, according to the Fish and Wildlife Department. The public can offer comments and ask questions about it on March 18 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the White River Valley School, 273 Pleasant St.
The draft plan for the coming decade looks at what issues big game species are facing, sets population goals, and strategies to achieve those goals.
While the plan guides the development of regulations, the plan itself isn’t regulatory.
“The 2020-2030 plan is the culmination of two years of public survey data, biological data, public meetings, and department thinking,” said Louis Porter, commissioner of the Fish and Wildlife Department, in a release. “These are four very important species to Vermont, and we welcome comments from all Vermonters prior to finalizing the plan.”
The plan can be viewed online at the department’s website, vtfishandwildlife.com/. People are encouraged to review it ahead of the meeting. Comments can also be sent by email to ANR.FWPublicComment@vermont.gov, or by paper mail to Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department, 1 National Life Drive, Montpelier, Vt., 05620.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.