A public meeting has been set for June 15 at the Rutland Middle School, which Police Chief Brian Kilcullen describes as a “town hall” on the issue of the homeless population housed at local hotels.
Kilcullen said the public forum will start at 6:30 p.m. and take place in the auditorium at the school.
Kilcullen told members at a Project VISION meeting on Thursday that he hopes representatives from a number of agencies, especially agencies that provide services to people who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless, would attend the meeting. Because some of the concerns may need to be addressed through the legislative process, Kilcullen said he’s also hoping lawmakers who represent Rutland County will attend.
The Quality Inn and the Cortina Inn, owned by the same company, have attracted concerns as they have been used to provide shelter to homeless people, especially during the pandemic.
Local elected officials, police and business owners have complained that the concentration of people, some of whom are dealing with substance abuse or mental health issues, have caused a rise in the number of disturbances and crimes.
In separate incidents, two men were shot and killed at the Quality Inn. Jonathan Hougton, of Holyoke, Massachusetts, was found dead from a gunshot wound in November 2020 and Jonah Pandiani, 19, of Rutland, was shot and killed on April 3, 2021.
A charge of manslaughter is pending against Kahliq Richardson, 19, in Rutland criminal court for Pandiani’s death, which Richardson maintains was an accident.
Mayor David Allaire said at the VISION meeting that activity at the hotels “remain a concern.”
“It’s an issue that remains at the forefront for a lot of us,” he said.
Kilcullen said the situation at the hotels “continues to bring some challenges for us.”
“I think we’re much better off than we were even a year ago when we started having meetings with the state and asked for a resource desk. The Life Intervention Team really stepped up,” he said.
Responding to the challenges at the hotels has been a subject of discussion at VISION meetings for some time. On Thursday, Kilcullen told the group that he believed federal officials had provided funding that would have supported the people at the hotels for 18 months, but said he had recently learned the estimates had been downgraded and the funding is expected to last 12 months.
“Our concern is that if we don’t address some of the barriers to permanent housing between now and 12 months out, we’re going to be in the same situation that we’re in right now and so our hope is that we get together with the state and we get some answers from them and find out what our goal is in improving conditions,” he said.
Karim Chapman, who leads the Life Intervention Team, spoke at the meeting on Thursday and said while team members have not been able to resolve every issue, he believes they have made great progress, in cooperation with Stockton Security, in reducing criminal activity.
Kilcullen said city officials were meeting on a monthly basis with the members of the life intervention team. State officials are meeting with Allaire on the first Friday of every month to keep the city updated.
In April, Allaire told the members of VISION he heard homeless residents in Vermont have been told that if they are in a county that has no shelter for them, they can come to Rutland to use their housing vouchers.
Eloise McGarry, “Companions in Wholeness” coordinator for the United Methodist Church in Rutland, said at the same meeting that almost 180 breakfasts had been served either to hotel residents who came to the church or who were at the hotels on April 14. She added that church leaders “don’t know if we can keep that going without more volunteers and without more finances in the future.”
On Monday, McGarry added that volunteers for the church’s program to help the needy, especially people with cooking skills, were needed and welcome if they wanted to volunteer.
While Kilcullen said he expects Sean Brown, commissioner for the Vermont Department for Children and Families, would be at the meeting on June 15, there was no response to an email to the state seeking confirmation on Monday.
