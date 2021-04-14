Frustrated by a sharp rise in retail thefts on the south end of town, near Green Mountain Plaza, town and city law enforcement plan to meet with local officials and county lawmakers next week to discuss the problem.
At the Tuesday meeting of the Rutland Town Select Board, Town Police Chief Ed Dumas informed the board that a remote meeting has been scheduled at 2 p.m. April 22. Among those invited are Rutland City Mayor David Allaire, the Department for Children and Families (DCF), himself, and Rutland County’s three state senators.
In early March, the board voted to move Dumas out of his role as an investigator at the Child First Advocacy Center and onto patrol shifts for the town. Dumas spent several years at CFAC investigating sex crimes.
Since the end of last year, there has been a sharp increase in the number of retail theft complaints from the Green Mountain Plaza.
“Because of the increased activity in the Green Mountain Plaza area and the number of complaints we’ve received down there, I took it upon myself to go to the area businesses on the south end of town to speak to the managers and see how things are going,” Dumas told the board on Tuesday. He plans to share the statements from business owners at the April 22 meeting.
Also, he said he’s spoken to Cmdr. Greg Sheldon, of the Rutland City Police Department.
“They’re suffering the same issues we are from that section of town, mainly based on two Rutland places, the Quality Inn and the Holiday Inn is where our problems are stemming from, I believe,” said Dumas.
The Holiday Inn is in Rutland Town, the Quality Inn is within Rutland City.
Sheldon said the problems in the two areas are the same.
“Thefts are on the rise, suspicious activity, employees from area and neighboring businesses are scared to go to their cars at night,” said Sheldon. “One manager told me today that he often walks his employees to their cars at night because they’re scared.”
Police have been told by store managers the people stealing are being bold about it, ignoring or telling off employees if confronted.
“The same stuff is happening down at the Green Mountain Plaza, retail theft madness, people walking in and then when they’re stopped by an employee stating, ‘You can’t touch me, I know you can’t touch me, that’s the policy of your store, leave me alone,’ and they walk out the door with bags of stuff,” said Sheldon.
City police believe the problem from their end is stemming from people staying at the Quality Inn.
“We also know from the stores telling us that the people come out of the Quality Inn and walk to their location,” said Sheldon. “One store manager told me today that when he sees them coming across the lawn from the Quality Inn he just expects them to steal. It’s become a common occurrence, and he can’t do anything about it because of store policy.”
Some whom police have caught have said they’re staying at Quality Inn, or police have tracked them back to that location, he said.
“I can’t say every single retail theft in the city is a resident of the Holiday Inn, or the Quality Inn, I can’t say that, but the increase in the thefts and the boldness of them, from what the store managers are telling me, are the people from the Quality Inn,” said Sheldon.
According to the secretary of state, both hotels are owned by the same group of people. The Quality Inn is registered under Dharam Hospitality Inc., whose president is listed as Anil Sachdev. Holiday Inn Rutland is registered under Hospitality Management of Rutland Inc., whose president is listed as Sachdev also.
Rutland attorney Frank Urso said Wednesday he represents the owners of the Holiday Inn and hasn’t been told about this issue by his clients.
Dumas said Wednesday he hadn’t yet reached out to the Holiday Inn’s owners. Sheldon said police have spoken to staff at the Quality Inn about the matter.
The hotel can remove guests if they violate any rules or laws, said Urso.
“We have a strict set of rules: no fighting, no drugs, no illegal activity,” said Urso. If a guest is staying at the hotel using a voucher from the state, the hotel can ask that they be moved if they’ve violated a policy.
“We have no knowledge that any of them are leaving the inn and committing crimes,” said Urso. “If they were, we’d evict them. If we’re unhappy with the conduct of a guest who’s here on a state voucher, we fill out a notice to vacate and the state moves them. We haven’t had any complaints about shoplifting.”
