RUTLAND TOWN — The Town of Rutland Fire District #1 and the Town of West Rutland are thinking about merging water systems.
An informational meeting will be held at the Rutland Town Office at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to Howard Burgess, chair of the fire district’s Prudential Committee.
“This is an informational meeting to discuss it, but both municipalities have to vote, they both have to agree to do this, and we would do away with our fire district here,” said Burgess on Wednesday. “West Rutland would take over and they would maintain our lines and buildings.”
What, exactly, West Rutland would take over is something to consider, said West Rutland Town Manager MaryAnn Goulette. She, West Rutland Wastewater and Water Superintendent Seth Pietryka and possibly a few West Rutland Select Board members plan to attend the Wednesday meeting.
“It’s actually pretty easy on our end because we’re already connected, we’re just operating independently, so it would be pretty easy to merge,” said Goulette.
She said the district could dissolve completely or partially.
The district already sends its sewage to West Rutland and the water lines are already connected, so no new lines would need to be laid, she said. The merger, were it to occur, would largely be administrative. Goulette said water meters would need to be added, but that’s about it.
Burgess and Goulette said the district and town would have to vote to allow this. Burgess said there’s about 500 people served by the fire district through 100 or so connections.
Burgess said he’s been in the water district since it was built in the 1980s. He said the other members of the Prudential Committee are not in favor of a merger.
He said a mailing about the upcoming meeting was sent to members in the district on June 4, including to those who rent their homes.
“With more users there’s the potential for everybody to pay less,” said Goulette. “We can’t make any promises, but we would try to adjust our rates if we could. But more users, less overhead.”
The district and town have both paid Otter Creek Engineering to do a study on a merger, which was completed in November 2020.
“There is no significant financial disadvantage for the district to not consider turning over its water and wastewater utilities to West Rutland and eventually dissolving the District,” wrote Mark Youngstrom, managing engineer at Otter Creek Engineering, in the study’s conclusion. “Likewise, there is no apparent disadvantage or significant risk for West Rutland to assume ownership of the District’s utilities. In general, the managerial and financial stability provided by a single larger municipality will assure the necessary maintenance, regulatory compliance and capital planning necessary for continued reliable service at the least cost.”
The report notes that the district has been running well without the need for major repairs since it was built.
“There are no significant State regulatory issues to be resolved regarding this system,” wrote Youngstrom. “Likely necessary improvements in the short term include: replacement of customer water meters, replacement of the well pump, the pump control and alarm system and certain building improvements to the well pump station. The District currently has two certified water operators, with one retirement expected in the near future.”
According to the report, the district will need to have funds for several upgrades in the future. It should also be noted that its well has been affected by drought.
“While the District’s 60 (gallons per minute) well is more than sufficient to supply the District… this past year’s drought required the well discharge to be scaled back to just 25 (gallons per minute), about the minimum to safely supply the District,” Youngstrom wrote, adding that in an emergency the district can pull from Rutland City or West Rutland. “However, loss of the District’s single source of water would force the District to, at least, become a consecutive water system to one of these larger systems.”
