POULTNEY — As temperatures rose from single digits on Wednesday to 48 degrees Thursday, the thick layer of snow on the roads melted down into rivers throughout Rutland County.
For the Tenneybrook Irving Station on Main Street in Poultney, the threat came from above. The little store barely avoided an electrical hazard as water began to pour in through the roof and spray right at the electrical box to the left of the doorway.
“It started this morning at 8 a.m.,” said General Manager Darlene Lemon. “Our alarm started going off, beeping — we didn't know where it was coming from.”
Suddenly, Lemon said the staff noticed water dripping from the ceiling, and a small pool had accumulated in one of the rectangular light fixtures.
“Water started spewing from the ceiling,” Lemon said just after noon Thursday. “We had to make some phone calls then because this is definitely a safety hazard.”
In the small convenience store, the porous tiles in the ceiling were soaked with water, and the one displaced tile exposed completely saturated insulation that dripped onto the floor.
“We're packing everything up out of here so we can avoid an even bigger mess, because melted ice cream would be awful,” Lemon said.
She said they would close the store and shut off the power, which meant unloading every item that required refrigeration and transporting it to avoid spoilage.
“There's 6 to 8 inches of snow on the roof,” Lemon said.
The roof will be reinforced and the station might have to close for several days while repairs are being made.
