MENDON — Town Meeting on March 2 will be at the Mendon Methodist Community Church, starting at 6 p.m. Voters will vote on all articles on the town warning except Article 18, which is the election of town officers. The meeting will recess and open the next day at 8 a.m. at the Menton Town Office for voting by Australian ballot. Polls close at 7 p.m.
Article one asks if voters will allow the Select Board to acquire by gift or purchase land for a municipal forest, that would produce wood products, protect wildlife and water supplies, provide recreation, and be used for conservation education.
Article four asks if voters will transfer $10,000 from the Town Shop Maintenance Fund to the Town Office Maintenance Fund for a historic kiosk.
Article 7 relates to the administrative portion of the town budget, which for this year is proposed at $376,028.
Article 8 asks if the voters will support a $580,064 budget for community infrastructure.
Article 9 asks if voters will approve a $200,047 budget for public safety.
The other articles, besides Article 18, are appropriations. Only a few exceed $2,500. Article 15 asks if voters will appropriate $2,600 for the VNA and Hospice of the Southwest Region. Article 17 asks if voters will spend $2,500 on the Wonderfeet Kids’ Museum.
— Keith Whitcomb Jr.
