A Mendon man is facing two felony charges after police accused him of assaulting a woman at his home on Nov. 8.
Ethan B. Newton, 29, of Mendon, pleaded not guilty in Rutland criminal court on Monday to one felony count of aggravated first-degree domestic assault and one felony count of second-degree unlawful restraint.
Newton was released without bail but ordered not to have contact with the woman he's accused of assaulting.
The charges are based on an affidavit written by Trooper Bryan Mazzola, of the Vermont State Police, who said he was dispatched to a home at Chalet Heights in Mendon around 8:45 p.m. Nov. 8.
Mazzola said Newton called 911 to say a 31-year-old woman he knew was in his home “freaking out.”
He said he and the woman had argued and she was now in his home breaking things.
When Mazzola arrived at the home, Newton told him the argument started over a camping trip. He said he had not hit the woman, and she hadn't hit him, but he told her to leave so she could calm down.
Mazzola said when he went in the home to talk to the woman, he immediately noticed that her neck was red. He said she told him she had been trying to get help by “screaming, blowing an air horn and pounding on the wall.”
The woman accused Newton of preventing her from leaving, breaking her phone because she was trying to call 911 and “choking (her) out.”
The woman told Mazzola that the argument started because she learned he had taken the license plates from her vehicle and put them on his own. She said she learned about it when she noticed parking tickets inside her car.
According to the affidavit, the woman said Newton strangled her multiple times and said the only reason it stopped was “because I grabbed this big-ass knife.”
Mazzola said he helped the woman fill out a domestic violence report, and she became calmer. He said when he asked for more details, she repeated the argument started about the license plates but then escalated when he talked about his jealousy of her ex-boyfriend.
Also, the woman told Mazzola about several attempts she made to leave the home but said Mazzola kept blocking her.
Newton was taken into custody and brought to the Rutland barracks of the Vermont State Police, according to the affidavit.
But Mazzola said Newton repeated the argument was not physical, and said he didn't know how the woman's phone got broken.
If Newton is convicted of the domestic assault charge, he could be sentenced to up to 15 years in jail. The unlawful restraint charge carries a maximum penalty of five years in jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.