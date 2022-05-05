A Mendon man is facing 35 years in prison after police accused him of touching an 8-year-old girl and a 15-year-old girl in West Rutland in July 2019.
John P. Messieri, 35, who told police he goes by “John Ramos,” pleaded not guilty on Monday in Rutland criminal court to one felony count of lewd and lascivious conduct and two felony counts of lewd and lascivious conduct with a child.
He was released without bail but ordered not to have contact with children younger than 16 and not to go to any school or playground.
The charge of lewd and lascivious conduct is punishable, if Messieri is convicted, by up to five years in jail but the charges of lewd and lascivious conduct with a child carry punishments of at least two years in jail and up to 15 years, if he is convicted.
The charges are based on an affidavit written by Detective Cpl. Steven Gelder, of the Vermont State Police, who is assigned as an investigator for the Rutland County Special Investigations Unit. Gelder said he learned through the Vermont Department for Children and Families that a girl, who was 17 at the time, had reported in July of being allegedly touched by Messieri two years earlier.
Gelder said he and Laurie Bland, an investigator with Department for Children and Families (DCF), interviewed the girl at the Rutland County Child First Advocacy Center on July 26.
The girl’s mother told the investigators the girl has some mental health issues but said she was confident the girl tells the truth.
The girl told the investigators she knew Messieri because he was involved with one of her relatives. According to the girl, she and Messieri were in her room watching television but then he closed the door.
The girl said Messieri told her to be quiet before he touched her.
“(The girl) said she thinks he said, ‘I swear to God, if you tell anyone this, I mean anyone, remember, I know where the guns are, and I have lots of knives. I can kill you in an instant. So don’t dare tell anyone,’” the affidavit said.
During the alleged incident, the girl felt afraid, shocked and embarrassed. She said she was afraid that she would be further sexually assaulted or die.
The girl said she didn’t tell anyone what allegedly happened at the time.
Gelder said he and Bland then spoke to the girl’s younger sister, who is 8, about incidents that happened when the younger girl would have been 6.
The younger girl said she knew Messieri was not allowed to come to her home anymore. She said she heard her older sister tell their mother that Messieri had touched her. She said their mother asked if Messieri had touched her as well.
During the interview with investigators, the younger girl was unable to give details about when the alleged touching happened but said it was in her room when the door was closed.
A third sister, who was 15 at the time of the interview, said Messieri had not touched her and added Messieri “knows she would probably kick his butt.”
Gelder said he spoke with the girls’ mother July 28 at the Rutland barracks of the Vermont State Police.
The mother said their relative, who was in a relationship with Messieri, had told them earlier in July 2021 that Messieri put his hands on her throat and the older daughter “suddenly said” he had touched her. The mother said she then asked the younger girl if Messieri had touched her, too, and the younger girl said he had.
Gelder said he interviewed the relative in September but she had no direct knowledge of the alleged touching incidents. She said he has denied to her that the incidents happened.
According to the affidavit, Gelder and Bland went to Messieri’s home on Dec. 10. He let the investigators in and said he would listen to what they had to say but said he wouldn’t answer questions without legal representation.
Gelder said based on that response, he told Messieri the investigators would not interview him.
Gelder said he returned to Messieri’s home on March 25 to cite him into court.
patrick.mcardle
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.