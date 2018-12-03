MENDON — The town hopes a tax stabilization program and a new economic development fund will help revive its business sector.
Both measures were passed unanimously by the Select Board at a special meeting held Oct. 1, said Town Administrator Sarah Tulley on Monday.
She said the Mendon Economic Development Reserve Fund was created so the town can better pay for regional marketing efforts like scoping studies and associated fees or matching funds for economic development grants. It currently has about $17,000 in it, she said, as the money was transferred from the Contingency Reserve Fund.
This fund was mostly dormant and moving the money to the Economic Development Reserve Fund will hopefully put it to use, said Board Chairman Richard Wilcox, according to the special meeting minutes. He said the Contingency Fund won’t be eliminated and may have more money put into it in the next budget.
Tulley said the board is considering adding to the fund as the 2019/2020 budgeting process gets underway.
Tulley said the recommendations to offer tax stabilization and create an economic development fund came from the Mendon Economic Development Committee, which formed in October 2017.
According to minutes of the Oct. 1, 2018, meeting, Wilcox told those present that the board felt the committee was needed to reverse the decline of the town’s commercial district. The tax stabilization policy the committee recommended would allow the board to enter into contracts with businesses and phase in the tax increase caused by any expansions or improvements over time.
Tulley said Monday this only applies to the municipal tax, not the state education tax.
Mary Cohen, executive director of the Rutland Regional Chamber of Commerce, said Mendon is among the towns who’ve joined the regional marketing initiative, along with Rutland Town, Rutland City, Killington, Fair Haven and West Rutland.
Administered by the Chamber with the help of the Rutland Economic Development Corporation (REDC), the initiative is a 10-year plan focused on workforce development. Towns have been contributing funds and the Chamber is using said funds on digital marketing. Businesses, likewise, have contributed, she said.
Some of the results from this can be found at https://www.realrutland.com/.
Cohen said other towns, such as Proctor and Wallingford, have created economic development committees like the one in Mendon.
