MENDON — For the past three or so months, the town has been debating a shooting ordinance, however this isn’t the first time the issue has been raised.
Constable Phil Douglas said Tuesday that he and a few other people asked the Select Board in 2015 to consider a shooting ordinance after residents discovered bullet holes in some buildings they owned.
Douglas said prior to Tropical Storm Irene in 2011, people would travel down Notch Road to shoot, where it was rarely a problem. After the storm damaged the road, people would park near the Vermont Association of Snow Travelers (VAST) trail and shoot there.
“They’d shoot across the valley,” said Douglas. “We had one family that lived across there that found bullet holes in their buildings. So the shooters were not realizing there was somebody across the valley, and there was an issue. The property owner pointed out the fact that the shooters were sometimes getting up into their area with a stray bullet.”
This was right around the same time he became constable. He raised the issue with the Select Board, but it declined to take any action.
“So it kind of died right there, and that was the last we’d heard about it for about 5 years,” he said.
A similar issue has now arisen with different people, he said.
“There was a property owner who was shooting right in amongst a bunch of houses, and he had made a little shooting range, but if he shot towards the targets they were probably no more than 100 to 150 feet from a couple of houses,” said Douglas. “Not a good situation.”
This time, the Select Board agreed to look into drafting an ordinance. Douglas said he researched what other towns have done and submitted a draft for the board to work off. Douglas said news about the discussion spread and there was a hearing where people voiced their opinions to the board.
Douglas said more than half of those who spoke were against any kind of ordinance. Comments ranged from people concerned their Second Amendment rights were being infringed upon, to people who would agree with the ordinance if some changes were made.
According to Douglas, he redrafted the ordinance and reduced the proposed setbacks and removed references to air rifles and BB guns. He hasn’t heard back from the select board about these changes.
Select Board Chairman Dick Wilcox said last week that the ordinance is only in a draft state and nothing has been settled or voted upon. At a board meeting in late March, it met with representatives from Vermont State Police about how such an ordinance might be enforced. The board is considering meeting with game wardens and the Rutland County Sheriff’s Department next.
Wilcox said many people have expressed they do not wish to see a shooting ordinance, though how it would come out should there be a townwide vote, he couldn't say.
Mendon resident Justin Lindholm said last week that the initial draft of the ordinance went too far, which is what upset many people. He said the issue seemed to stem from neighbors having problems with each other over the others shooting habits. He believes the town acted too quickly, and while a redraft of the ordinance was an improvement, many townspeople were rankled by it.
