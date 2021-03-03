MENDON — Voters elected Valorie Taylor to a three-year seat on the Select Board. Taylor got 128 votes, while Bryan Sell got 75.
Voters approved a municipal budget of $1,211,999 with a vote of 209 to 17.
Voters elected Christopher Corsones to be town moderator at the next Town Meeting. Corsones received 162 votes, while Rich Carlson got 62.
All other ballot articles passed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.