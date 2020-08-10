MENDON — Visitors and locals alike can get a primer on the town’s history when they visit the Town Office.
Ann Singiser, president of the Mendon Historical Society, said the three-panel display has gone up at the site of the former Town Hall, which was torn down last year. It’s on the same lot as the current Town Office, she said.
The display consists of a 4-foot by 8-foot central panel flanked by two 4-foot by 6-foot panels. They display pictures, text and graphics teaching people about Mendon’s former town hall, Civil War-era Gen. Edward Hastings Ripley, the history of recreation in town, the town’s topography and geology, and Tropical Storm Irene.
“We were largely impacted by that with Route 4 being washed away,” said Singiser.
Tropical Storm Irene hit Vermont in August 2011 causing levels of flood damage not seen in generations. Route 4 through Mendon was rendered impassable.
The sign project was in the works for about a year, said Singiser.
“We did it in conjunction with the town,” she said. “The town provided most of the funding for it and the historical society contributed part of it and actually organized the whole project.”
The project cost more than $7,000, she said. Awesome Graphics in Rutland City was commissioned to do the work.
Singiser said the historical society had wanted to save the former Town Hall, but town officials decided it was too expensive to renovate and so it was torn down last year. The society itself isn’t large enough to host a museum, she said.
The society will contact its members to tell them the sign project is complete and to come and visit. They had wanted to hold a gala, or some kind of event, to mark the occasion, but Singiser said that with COVID-19 restrictions, she doesn’t think that’s doable.
keith.whitcomb
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.