Mental health treatment centers in Rutland and Washington counties are making changes to accommodate the need for their service as a result of COVID-19.
Dick Courcelle, CEO of the Community Care Network, which includes Rutland Mental Health Services and Rutland Community Programs, said the organization was reworking services.
“Everything we’re doing, and that is changing in some cases on a day-by-day basis, is with the goal of staff safety and client safety and health and ensuring that critical services continue to be delivered,” he said.
Mary Moulton, executive director of Washington County Mental Health Services, or WCMHS, said her agency was still developing changes in order to “flatten the curve” of the spread of COVID-19.
But she said the changes included more remote work, when possible, but still providing in-person services when needed in the emergency room or urgent care.
The staff footprint in each of the WCMHS buildings has been reduced by 50% or more, Moulton added.
“We’re pretty big. This is what we’ve been doing for three weeks,” she said.
A release from Community Care Network, or CCN, in Rutland County acknowledged that some other changes may be needed but said the release described the status as of Thursday.
At Behavioral Health Services, all outpatient and facility-based programs for children and adults will suspend face-to-face services by end of day today. Certain services will instead be offered through telehealth means like Zoom and FaceTime.
The Community Rehabilitation and Treatment shot clinic, medication drops, and community-based supports, such as grocery assistance, will continue with social distancing and safety protocols but with a modification in schedules and health practices. This part of the agency treats severe and persistent mental illness and requires some face-to-face contact.
Psychiatric medication refills will continue without disruption.
The MapleWood Intensive Recovery Residence and the Community Stabilization and Inpatient Diversion facilities on Stratton Road are not accepting visitors.
An intake process for new patients will continue to be done by phone. It will be implemented across all behavioral health programs.
For Developmental Disabilities Services, on-site day services are closed, along with most one-to-one supports.
On-site DDS day services are closed, as are most one-to-one community supports. DDS teams are developing individual support plans for those identified as high risk.
Westview Court Intermediate Care Facility and Royce Street Developmental Services Group Home have suspended visiting. Both homes are monitoring for symptoms, and providing protective gear when needed. Quarantine and isolation plans are being developed.
Rutland County Head Start is closed but may become one of sites offering child care services to essential personnel.
Head Start through Capstone Community Action facilities in Central Vermont has also been suspended.
One-2-One, a ride share for medical appointments, is available for critical appointments only.
InterAge Adult Day Program is closed until no sooner than April 16 but will continue to take referrals and support families by phone.
The Retired Senior Volunteer Program and Green Mountain Foster Grandparents are closed.
The CCN lobbies at main sites are open and phones continue to be staffed.
Moulton said Washington County residents who need the services of WCMHS should be aware they remain open. She said people in need of mental health services should call the main number so staff can direct them to the services the the agency can provide.
However, Moulton said, many services still are being provided at a distance as the staff become a “more mobile workforce.”
“Some of our programs, depending on the circumstances with what people are experiencing, are not seeing folks face-to-face. So if someone’s got a cough, we don’t have anyone seeking them face-to-face. We’re doing a lot of remote check-ins,” she said.
All 11 sites used by WCMHS are in use, but Moulton said none has more than eight residents. They serve a population of “very vulnerable Vermonters” with disabilities, both children and adults, Moulton said.
Internally, Moulton said the 15-member nursing staff at WCMHS are taking calls from clients and staff who have health-related questions. No one at WCMHS has tested positive for COVID-19.
“We continue day to day,” Moulton said.
The release stated CCN expects to begin providing regular updates today to the public through its social media channels and website.
The number for the Community Care Network in Rutland is 775-1000. The number for Washington County Mental Health Services is 229-0591.
