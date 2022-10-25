It was a beautiful, mild, sunny morning this past Saturday — a perfect day a drive on some of Vermont’s prettiest roads in a car some swear is a ride unmatched. That was the backdrop for the annual Mercedes-Benz Club of America rally, held in Killington this year.
“We've been organizing this annual rally for over 40 years,” said member Courtland Brannen in a recent phone interview. “It includes members from Vermont, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, New York, and even some from Canada.”
Held at a different location each year, the rallies are for Mercedes enthusiasts who pay a moderate fee to become a member. They participate either in a time-distance competition or a quiz rally, which kicked off from the Killington Mountain Lodge at 9:45 a.m. Saturday.
The drive covers a little over 100 miles between Routes 100, 73 and 125, and the Brandon and Middlebury Gaps.
“There’s two types of rallies that the participants can choose from. One is a time-distance rally. I’ve plotted out specific legs, they have to average a certain speed, all obeying the speed limits and the laws of the road. People who place get a trophy,” said Brannen.
“The other rally is a quiz rally, so they aren’t necessarily timed,” he said. “(It) involves the same route but (it’s) like a scavenger hunt, by landmarks along the route, and I’ve incorporated some Vermont history so it teaches them a little bit and the answers are along the route.”
Brannen, who was born and grew up in Rutland before moving to Hanover, New Hampshire, has been going to the rallies for a decade, placing first in some of those years.
“My father and I did the one over in Lake George and placed first there,” he said. “The other one was out of the Lebanon (New Hampshire) area that incorporated a lot of roads in Vermont as well, and my wife and I came in first.”
Brannen said, as far as he knows, the rally has never been held in Killington before.
“It’s a perfect location for this type of rally and to see the fall colors, (and) Vermont has some of the best roads,” he said.
The range of Mercedes models in the parking lot was as diverse as the state license plates they held, and members of all ages were there Saturday morning among the crowd of about 50 congregated for a short meeting just before rally started.
For Jeff and Christine Santacruce from Concord, New Hampshire, it was their first rally.
“It’s a quality ride,” he said when asked what makes Mercedes special. “It doesn’t matter whether you’re 30 mph in city or you’re at 70 on the highway, it’s the exact same.”
Najeev Alsahoum and Dannielle Vaclavik, both from Boston, own several Mercedes.
“We’re passionate, we work on them. We’re technicians,” Alsahoum said.
“(If) you have a brand-new car, they’re all plastic,” Vaclavik said. “Nothing keeps quality anymore. Mercedes keeps old school stuff.”
Brandan Venne and Kathleen Rodriguez, both from Sharon, Massachusetts, have been members of the club for over a year.
“It doesn’t drive like anything else. We have nine Mercedes and a friend who was part of the club invited us. We started going to the events and it was a good time,” Venne said.
“Every type of car has its issues but it’s just a whole different kind of car,” said Venne, also a technician, whose collection started when he worked for a dealership.
“I usually buy cars that are extremely cheap that someone else couldn’t afford to fix,” he said. “So I got the AMG from the second owner for $7,000. I got my E430 for a thousand bucks.”
“(All) it needed (was) a battery,” Rodriguez added.
“We got that car,” Venne said, motioning to the car they drove for the rally, “for $2,200. We got an ML from the original owner with 22 pages of records for $6,000.”
“This is my second one,” Alsahoum said. “It drives better than all the (cars) I’ve ever owned.”
“I tried to tell you,” Venne joked.
The instant friendship struck up by the people attending is a big part of the reason the rallies are held.
“The great thing about this group is, when you think Mercedes you think pretentious people, but they’re down to earth, people in all kinds of industries, working, retired,” Brannen said. “A down to earth group of people who like to have fun with their cars.”
