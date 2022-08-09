A Middletown Springs man has been charged with two hate crimes after police say he had shot at his daughter’s partner with a revolver, called the man — who is Black — a racial slur, and punched him while telling him to get off his property.
George M. Mahoney III, 65, pleaded not guilty in Rutland criminal court on Monday to a felony count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and a misdemeanor charge of simple assault.
Both of the charges were modified to be charged as hate-motivated crimes, which can be filed if the prosecutor believes the crime is “motivated, in whole or in part, by the victim’s actual or perceived protected category.”
Because the penalty for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon is five years in prison, if convicted, the modification is unlikely to affect the potential length of the sentence Mahoney might face, but the language of the enhancement states, “the court shall consider the motivation of defendant as a factor in sentencing.”
The charges against Mahoney are based on an affidavit written by Cpl. Justin Cram, of the Rutland County Sheriff’s Department, who stated police were called on Saturday around 5:20 p.m. Andre White, 37, said he had gone to Mahoney’s home on July 27 with his fiancee, Shelby Mahoney, 31, and the couple’s two children.
According to White, during the conversation, George Mahoney became “irate, screaming racial slurs including n-.”
White told police that Mahoney was angry because of an online video that White was in.
“(White) also advised (Mahoney) was upset that he was marrying (Mahoney’s) daughter because he was ‘Black’ and not from around here,” Cram wrote in the affidavit.
According to White, he was about to leave the property when Mahoney produced a revolver and fired three shots. White said Mahoney shot twice in the air and once at the ground by White’s feet.
White told police the bullet hit his left sneaker and left a hole on the edge of the shoe.
Cram said White told police Mahoney also kicked him in the shin and punched him in the face.
Cram said he went to the home of White and Shelby Mahoney to get written statements from them. Cram said he asked the couple why they hadn’t reported the alleged incident closer to the time it allegedly happened. They said they were concerned the alleged incident may have been a result of mental health issues, but said they ultimately decided to make a report because the alleged incident happened while a 12-year-old child was present, and they “feared things would escalate more.”
Shelby Mahoney’s written statement matched White’s description of the alleged incident.
Cram said he collected a shoe from White that had small hole with grazing marks. Cram said the hole in the shoe, which was taken into evidence, seemed to have been made by something that passed through it from a downward angle.
The affidavit stated police spoke to George Mahoney and his wife, Cheryl Mahoney, 53. George Mahoney told police that White had come to his home and “showed up at his address in a very aggressive manner ‘ready to fight.’”
George Mahoney told police he is disabled and “cannot fight someone who is in their 30’s,” the affidavit stated.
Cram said George Mahoney told police that he had told White to leave and, when he didn’t, he fired the gun twice, once in the air and once at White’s feet because White continued to advance. He allegedly admitted he punched White in the jaw, Cram said.
When Cram asked whether White touched or hurt George Mahoney, he said no, the affidavit stated.
Cheryl Mahoney told police that she had neighbors who have cameras that she said likely would have recorded the alleged incident, but she did not provide police with any video.
Cram said during the interview, George Mahoney said several times, “I should have shot him.”
George Mahoney provided police a written statement when taken to the sheriff’s office for processing that was similar to what he said to Cram, but mentioned the alleged incident started over a video that George Mahoney “found obscene.”
There was no mention in either the interview or written statements of racial slurs; and there was no indication that Cram asked about them.
Mahoney was released without bail on Monday, but ordered not to have contact with White or Shelby Mahoney. He was also ordered not to have any firearms or deadly or dangerous weapons.
Attorney Chris Davis, who represents George Mahoney, asked for an exception for pellet guns, explaining that Mahoney uses pellet guns to control the presence of small animals, such as squirrels and chipmunks on his property.
However, Ian Sullivan, acting state’s attorney for Rutland County, said the state would not agree with the request and Judge David Fenster said he was not willing to carve out a specific exception for pellet guns.
The simple assault charge against Mahoney is punishable by up to two years in prison, if convicted.
