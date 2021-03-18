A Middletown Springs woman was sentenced Wednesday to two years probation and required to reimburse the government for $95,000 for making false statements while applying for federal and state benefit payments.
Catherine Verdon, 46, was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Rutland after pleading guilty in October to defrauding the government.
In February 2020, Verdon was arraigned on four charges of making false statements on federal forms — two to the Social Security Administration and two to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
The two applications to Social Security were for Supplemental Security Income (SSI) benefits, a need-based assistance program for people who are elderly, blind or disabled.
Verdon claimed she and her husband, John Verdon, were separated, which affected her eligibility to receive any SSI benefits.
The other two counts were based on Verdon making false statements while applying for benefits under Vermont assistance programs like Medicaid; 3Squares, a food stamp-type program; a fuel-assistance program; and Reach Up, a family assistance program.
Under a plea agreement, Verdon pleaded to only one count, one of the two involving HHS and the USDA.
