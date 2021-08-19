MONTPELIER — A task force created to improve Vermont milk prices will hear from dairy farmers themselves on Tuesday.
The Task Force to Revitalize the Vermont Dairy Industry will meet with farmers from 9 a.m. to noon. It can be watched at bit.ly/08Milk online.
Daniel Smith and Sen. Robert Starr, D-Essex-Orleans, are co-chairs of the task force. Starr is also chair of the Senate Committee on Agriculture.
The task force was created by the Legislature in the last session, said Smith, and tasked with drafting legislation by Dec. 15 to address the volatile milk market.
Smith said he was tapped by Starr to serve on the task force because of his background. Smith was legislative counsel in the late 1980s and early 1990s and helped form the Northeast Dairy Compact.
The task force was all set to go, then the pandemic hit, said Smith. Even so, it’s held several meetings via Zoom.
“We’re definitely in the information gathering stage,” he said Wednesday.
He stressed that this task force was created to draft legislation, not create a list of recommendations.
Smith said that he, Starr and many others have been working for decades to solve the milk price issue. It’s a tough problem given that solving it will likely require federal and state level action.
“It’s a local issue as much as it’s a national issue so there’s a legal and regulatory tension there that Senator Starr and I have been tussling with for 35 years, so this is another attempt to see if we can address the circumstances as they currently lie,” Smith said.
He said he’s an optimist by nature, but there are reasons others should be hopeful something will come of this. One is that the United States, on the federal level, appears to be seeing a surge of interest in the problem.
Smith said that Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-New York, is moving ahead with committee hearings on milk prices.
“Senator Gillibrand is holding a hearing sometime after the August recess on the national issue, and I don’t think there’s been a national hearing at the Congressional level in quite a while, so that’s a positive development,” said Smith.
The strength of Vermont dairy businesses is another reason he’s hopeful, said Smith, pointing to Cabot, Ben and Jerry’s Ice Cream, Booth Brothers and Dairy Farmers of America’s investments in its St. Albans facility.
“We’ve talked to the companies and the co-ops that buy the product and they seem to be doing OK financially,” said Starr, adding that he’s concerned about the dairy farms themselves, especially the smaller ones. Not that the farms milking 700 or more cows don’t have problems. Starr said he wants to hear how many cows these farms are working with and what that’s been like. He said smaller farms might not produce as much milk as the larger ones, but they play a key role in the landscape and in their communities.
The task force will also hear from organic farmers at a later hearing, according to Starr.
At 9 a.m. Tuesday, the task force is scheduled to hear from small producers, those milking fewer than 199 cows. Those who’ve been invited to speak include: Joanna Lidback, of Wheeler Mountain Farm in Barton; Mary White, of Fort Waite Holsteins LLC in Corinth; and Andy Birch, of Maple Grove Farm in Derby. Medium-sized producers, those milking between 200 and 699, include Brett Urie, of Shadagee Farmstead in Craftsbury Common; Rebecca Manning Howrigan, of Manning Dairy Farm in St. Albans; and Stephanie Pope, of North Wind Acres Farm in Shoreham. The large producers invited to speak are Clara Ayer, of Fairmont Farms in East Montpelier; Reg Chaput, of Chaput Family Farms in Troy; and Will Gladstone, of Newmont Farm in Bradford.
