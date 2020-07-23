CLARENDON — The Mill River School Board will not leave the decision to raise Black Lives Matter and Pride flags at its schools up to voters.
The Mill River Unified Union School District board of directors received a petition with more than 500 signatures asking it to put the issue of flag raising on the ballot for the approaching primaries in August.
In June, following years of work by its equity and policy committees, and prompted by a request from a student activist, the board voted 8-1-1 to fly the Black Lives Matter (BLM) and Pride flags at the start of the school year. The student had only requested the BLM flag be flown, but the board added the Pride flag. The decision drew a great deal of public interest and comment at subsequent committee meetings.
Tammy Heffernan, chairwoman of the Mill River board, said Thursday no vote was taken on the petition. The board’s legal counsel had advised it that under Vermont law, the electorate has no right to vote on the raising of flags and such power belongs to the School Board.
“We’re going to respond to (the petitioners) in writing and that letter will be put up on the website as part of the board materials,” Heffernan said.
The board, meeting remotely, took public comment for over an hour on the topic with 29 people registered to speak. Of those, four were against the flags, one person wasn’t clear on where they stood, while the rest were in favor.
Two of the speakers are primary candidates for the Rutland-2 House seat. Ken Fredette, of Wallingford, is seeking the Democratic Party nomination while Art Peterson, of Clarendon, is seeking the Republican Party nomination. Neither mentioned their candidacy in their remarks.
“My wife and three children are all graduates of Mill River, and I served on the board for a time. We all have a healthy appreciation for diversity, and we applaud the board’s recent decision to show support for equality and inclusiveness,” said Fredette, adding that when former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick began kneeling for the National Anthem in 2016 to protest police violence against Black people, he initially thought Kaepernick was being disrespectful to the American flag and the country.
“But I soon came to understand that Kaepernick wasn’t saying any lives don’t matter, they were saying that Black lives need to be lifted up, to be on an equal footing,” said Fredette.
He then encouraged those who’d circulated and signed the petition to Mill River to research Nate Boyer, a former Green Beret and football player who inspired Kaepernick to kneel during the anthem.
Peterson said he is proud to have been among those who organized the petition to have the flag issue be on the ballot. Peterson has spoken against the BLM and Pride flags being flown on school property in the past, saying the only flags that should be there are the United States and Vermont state flags.
“The Black Lives Matter flag is a symbol of an organization with Marxist roots, it’s a symbol of an organization that’s continually involved with violence, and when we put that flag on that flag pole we are telling the world we agree with them,” he said.
“And I don’t think the majority of the tax payers of this community agree with it any more than they would agree with a Nazi flag hanging on that flag pole, it’s about the same thing to me. We don’t need to politicize and sexualize our children’s education, and I feel very strongly that’s what we’re doing here.”
He said the flags won’t stop hateful comments and will only divide the community. Everyone he spoke to about the petition, he said, told him “all lives matter,” and that he doesn’t believe racism is widespread in the community.
The Republican incumbent in the primary is Tom Burditt, of West Rutland. The incumbent on the Democratic side is Dave Potter.
Christian Brand said he graduated from Mill River in 2015 and is gay. He thanked the board for its decision and said when he was in school he heard hateful terms and slurs used regularly.
He figured he had friends who would support him, but overall didn’t think the school district was a safe place to be openly gay. He said the flags being discussed are not political or sexual, but acknowledge groups that have been belittled for generations and let people in those groups know they matter.
The board’s decision wasn’t made in haste, said Heffernan, and a committee has been appointed to come up with a plan on how to handle the flags and what messaging will accompany them. She acknowledged that it is a controversial act in the eyes of many.
“This was not meant as a political act, rather a statement that we recognize that systemic inequity has for too long put our students at a disadvantage in their learning,” she said. “By raising these flags, the board is committing the district and itself towards working to create an inclusive learning environment.”
