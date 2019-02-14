CLARENDON — After three years as the Mill River Union High School principal, Todd Finn is headed for Maine to serve as Lewiston’s new superintendent of schools at the end of this year.
On Thursday, more than 40 staff members, faculty, alumni and parents gathered in the music room to share cake, tears and memories as they wished Finn a safe journey back to a place that was, in many ways, already home: His oldest brother, Tom, lived, worked and passed away in Lewiston, Maine.
“He was always my hero,” Finn said. “I wanted to be that guy.”
But it was while Tom Finn was pursuing his master’s degree and living in Lewiston with his young family that he developed leukemia, and died at 33 years old, when Todd Finn was 23.
This summer, Finn and his wife, Dani, went and visited his brother’s grave for the first time since his death in Lewiston before returning for his third year at MRUHS and finishing his doctoral residency.
Just weeks later, Finn found himself applying for the superintendent’s position at Lewiston Public Schools, a position he never thought he would get as a principal without his doctoral degree.
“Over Christmas break, I met with Rutland Superintendent Adam Taylor, who prepped me for what I was about to go through,” Finn said. “He told me to talk to locals in Lewiston about what they think about their schools, like he did here in Rutland when he visited (from California). He told me to just be me, and to have a more concise way to deliver information as to who I am and (what) I want to do.”
After three rounds of interviews, Finn said he was selected as the new superintendent in Lewiston, and is sad to be leaving the district.
“During the interview process, I talked about you guys,” Finn said to his staff. “I’ve had four different high schools in my career ... and no offense at all, but I didn’t even mention them ... you became extended family to me.”
Earlier this year, Finn introduced the musical “Dear Evan Hanson” to his staff, and MRUHS adopted the phrase “You will be found,” as one of their slogans, and the theme quickly became a deeply rooted and cherished one throughout the school.
“There was a time when I would look in the mirror and wonder, ‘When am I going to be found?’” Finn said. “You found me ... luckily for me, I was found by Lewiston, too.”
Michele Soto, whose son Scott graduated the year before, said Finn was instrumental in the school and the community.
“Anytime I had trouble, he would totally make time in his schedule to work with me, even just to talk when I was stressed,” Scott said. “He was the only teacher who helped me with my Eagle project.”
“He gave him the confidence that he needed that he wasn’t getting elsewhere,” Michele said.
Teachers Jennifer Little and Jennifer Martin said replacing Finn would be nearly impossible.
“The passion, the caring,” Little said. “Kids are coming up to him today and saying, ‘We’re mad at you, you’re leaving us. You’re not supposed to leave.’”
“You saw the difference right away with him coming in the building,” Martin said. “It was this positive tornado, from the moment he had his first pep rally. From what we’d experienced in the past, it was like clouds parting.”
Before Finn came to the school, art teacher Jonathan Taylor said MRUHS was in a state of chaos.
“(The transition) was huge,” Taylor said. “It was a sea change ... one of my favorite things when he first got here.”
Unlike previous administrators, it was Finn who encouraged teachers to jump head first into their initiatives without his permission, giving them a chance at immediate, rapid development, Taylor said.
Finn’s new district is much larger than his old one, with four elementary schools, one giant middle school, a tech center, a large high school, and an adult education center, all staffed by 1,800 employees, six principals and an ethnically diverse population since Lewiston became a settling place for immigrants from Somalia, Afghanistan and southeast Asian countries.
“I want to have a collaborative district,” Finn said. “I want to see them just set learning on fire for these kids.”
His replacement, Tyler Weideman, said his transition was discussed in the fall, and he’s looking forward to continuing the initiatives and work that Finn started.
Chief Academic Officer Brian Hill said they’ll post the position for vice principal, and search locally and regionally for a perfect fit.
“We have a sense of a couple of folks who we want to encourage to apply,” Hill said. “My sense is that, while this has been a quick development, people have a practice of cultivating those connections.”
katelyn.barcellos
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.