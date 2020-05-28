CLARENDON — Students at Mill River High School came up with ways to address substance abuse and sexual assault after they analyzed data from the 2019 Youth Risk Behavior Survey.
The survey is administered by the Vermont Department of Health on behalf of the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention every two years, said Sharon Koller, coordinator, for the “Getting to Y” program at UP for Learning, a private nonprofit based in Montpelier.
Koller said what her program does is train students from Vermont high schools to analyze data from the survey, teach other students in their schools how to do the same, then work on doing something with that information.
“It sounds like Mill River did a really good job of sharing, so they did their analysis of their data and they shared it with some pretty important committees in the supervisory union,” said Koller. “And they would have done a bigger gathering, but they couldn’t because of the restrictions but maybe they’ll do that next year.”
Students have been doing their learning remotely, since the COVID-19 pandemic forced schools to be closed.
Koller said several students from Mill River’s Interact Club participated in the Getting to Y initiative.
Daniel Graves, a senior, is president of the club.
“In Montpelier we had eight people from the Interact Club and basically they went through a whole bunch of different aspects of what the Getting to Y program is, what our role is as leaders at our school, and a large portion was how to look at the data,” Graves said. “What we are doing is, we are taking what we learned from that session and replicating it at Mill River.”
The students learned to identify problem areas and see where things are going well. Graves said fewer than 1% of students at the school reported feeling as if they’re underweight, while fewer than 5% reported feeling overweight, implying students mostly have positive images of themselves.
“What we haven’t done as well at — and when you look at the data there’s a lot of things that really come out and hit you — but we decided on three concerns we had,” said Graves. “One of them was the percentage of people who have been physically forced to have sex.” He said that according to the survey, 6% of Mill River students had been physically forced into sex.
Another area of concern is that 17% of students reported being offered, sold or given drugs while at school.
The last area of concern for the group was the number of students — 27% — who reported feeling sad or hopeless every day for two weeks at a time, to the point where they’d lost enthusiasm for activities they’d formerly enjoyed.
Graves said one idea the group came up with to improve things was to restructure one of the school’s classes. At Mill River, twice a week, students attend a freely structured class along with 10 other students in their grade. The idea, he said, is it gives them time to work on things they need extra help with, or see a teacher outside of when they normally would. He said he feels more structure here would help, as would putting a greater focus on the risks of drug use in health class.
According to Koller, the working groups had a number of ideas surrounding the issue of students reporting they’ve been forced to have sex. Among them: Increasing information about sex assault in health classes; working on building a culture that respects women; normalizing the reporting of sexual assault and harassment; and providing safe places for people to seek help.
The students said more screening and support, counselor availability, and more extracurricular options might help students’ feelings of hopelessness, while access to anonymous counseling, training for teachers, and law enforcement coming to speak in health classes could be answers to the drugs at school issue.
Graves said that while the pandemic didn’t allow for a broader conversation about these issues to be had, he’s hopefully students who have yet to graduate will take these ideas further.
