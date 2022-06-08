Relatives of Pete Giancola are urging the greater-Rutland community to donate blood in his memory to help ensure blood is available for accident victims, cancer patients and people needing surgery.
The third annual Pete Giancola Mini-Marathon Blood Drive will be July 12 at the U.S. Army Reserve building on Post Road in Rutland Town.
Before Giancola died in March 2020 after a 10-year battle with cancer, he relied on blood donors who improved his quality of life and helped him survive much longer than his doctors expected.
His daughter, Gabriella Giancola, called the donations “truly the gift of life for my dad for many years.”
“Every time he received blood, it provided him with a new lease on life,” she said in a statement.
The donations were important to her father and the whole family, Gabriella Giancola said.
“His energy level would increase, and you could see his color and outlook improve. Blood donors gave my dad and our entire family invaluable time to enjoy each other’s company and life in general, so we want to encourage our friends and family to give back so other families can enjoy those same impacts in their lives,” she said.
Donors will receive a free Hydro Flask from Come Alive Outside and a $10 gift card courtesy of Suburban Propane while supplies last.
With blood supplies notoriously low during the summer, American Red Cross officials are recommending donors make appointments for the July 12 drive where available between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. by calling 800-RED-CROSS or at www.redcrossblood.org online.
The drive is part of the Rutland area’s record-setting Gift-of-Life Marathon, which set a national record in 2013 for the largest blood drive in American history.
For the Giancola drive, the goal is 256 pints. It is sponsored by Green Mountain Power with support from former radio personality Terry Jarrosak, known to his listeners as Terry Jaye.
For Jarrosak, a longtime friend who often played in bands with Giancola, the Mini GOLM in his memory has special meaning.
“Pete would often be the most talented member of whatever group he was playing with, but he always shared the limelight with everyone. He exuded fun and lived life to the fullest, and this drive is all about helping others do the same,” Jarrosak said in a statement.
As a consequence of COVID-19, the American Red Cross is taking special precautions to protect donors and staff, practice social distancing and ensure a safe blood supply.
Appointments are strongly encouraged and will be critical to reaching the goal.
patrick.mcardle
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.