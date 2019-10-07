MONTPELIER — Starting in 2020, Vermont’s minimum wage will be increasing by 18 cents.
The Department of Labor made the announcement on Monday. The increase takes effect Jan. 1, 2020. The current minimum wage is $10.78 per hour. The increase will take it to $10.96 per hour. The increase was calculated by the Economic & Labor Market Information Division which calculates the rise in inflation by looking at the Consumer Price Index, which rose 1.7 percent.
The increase also impacts the minimum wage of tipped employees, whose minimum is half the regular minimum wage.
