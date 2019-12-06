SHREWSBURY — Minor injuries were reported after a passenger truck crashed into the back of a tractor-trailer carrying propane containers.
In a statement, State Police reported that at 11:56 a.m. Friday, a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Eric Moore, 31, of Clarendon, was traveling north on Route 103 near Lincoln Hill Road at 40 mph behind a 2020 Freightliner Cascadia 126 tractor-trailer driven by Nathan Turner, 42, of Castleton. Police said Turner stopped at a railroad crossing, as he was legally required to do, and was rear-ended by Moore. The Chevrolet was totaled, while the rear of the trailer he hit sustained minor damage.
Police said Moore suffered a minor injury to his hand but refused medical treatment. Turner didn’t report being injured.
Police said the weather was snowy and cloudy, and the roadway was wet with some snow. The release indicated multiple civil violations were pending. Police were assisted by Regional Ambulance Service, the Shrewsbury Volunteer Fire Department and the Department of Motor Vehicles’ Commercial Motor Vehicle Enforcement Unit.
