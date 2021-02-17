PROCTOR — The budget proposed for voters at Town Meeting Day is virtually flat.
Town Manager Greg Maggard said Wednesday the Select Board, on Jan. 25, approved a $1.4 million budget that’s up from last year by $2,446. He estimates this will lead to $1,308,694 being asked from taxpayers.
As far as the tax rate goes, last year’s figure was $1.0718, this year it will be $1.0737.
“Basically, it’s about as level-funded as it can get,” said Maggard. “We have done a little bit of realignment, if you will, of some of the positions in the town. We have moved our water and sewer in-house, so there was some moving around of numbers, but overall the general fund budget is ... staying level.”
Last year, the town’s contract with Simon Operation Services, which ran its water system, was due for a renewal. The company proposed a $190,000 offer, but town officials figured it could be done in-house for around $160,000. The town hired two employees in December to manage the system and was able to see some slight savings.
Maggard said there weren’t any major cuts to town spending, and it will continue to keep its roads, sidewalks and other infrastructure maintained. He said he’s working on a comprehensive assessment of all town-owned roads and plans to create a five-year plan for their improvement and maintenance.
Many towns are keeping an eye on their budgets out of concern for the pandemic’s impact on the economy.
So far, there hasn’t been a big increase in tax delinquencies, Maggard said.
Beside the budget, and other appropriations, voters at Town Meeting Day will be asked to approve a $1.4 million bond for wastewater treatment repairs. Maggard said the town likely won’t spend that much, but the rules around bonds require the project’s full amount be bonded for. Towns then seek to use grants and other income sources to lower the price for taxpayers. The loans the town is eyeing for this project can come with up to 50% forgiveness on engineering costs and 40% forgiveness on construction expenses.
The funds would pay to repair a pump station which is being infiltrated by groundwater, said Maggard.
Select Board Chairwoman Judy Frazier said the budget is as low as it can be without negatively impacting the town.
“I don’t know what else could have been cut, really,” she said.
She said the tiny increase is largely owing to rising costs the town has little control over, namely health insurance and workman’s comp rates. The town has switched health care providers, which resulted in some savings.
“We tried not to cut what would impact the community as a whole or the people in town, the sidewalks, roads, things that are always people’s biggest concerns, and are the most costly, really,” she said.
