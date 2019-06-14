WALLINGFORD — Two hikers were escorted out of the woods Thursday night by the Wallingford Fire Department, after they’d been reported as missing.
According to Vermont State Police, at 11:26 p.m. Thursday troopers from the Rutland barracks and members of the Wallingford, Clarendon and West Rutland fire departments were sent to the White Rocks Recreational Area on Sugar Hill Road after a 911 call came in to report two missing hikers.
Wallingford firefighters found the hikers, ages 16 and 19, about 2½ miles south of Route 140 on the Long Trail. They were escorted out of the woods on the Homer Stone Trail. Neither was injured.
