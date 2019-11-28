There isn’t a restaurant in Rutland County that wouldn’t want a review like the one that Arthur Robinson gave the Open Door Mission as he was eating a Thanksgiving meal on Wednesday at the place where he stays.
Asked what his favorite part of the meal was, Robinson said, “Everything.”
“I peel potatoes. I love the people here. It’s awesome,” he said, his comments reflecting that many of those who stay at the mission also help with food preparation.
James Butler, also sharing a meal with friends, said he has a home in Lake Bomoseen but comes to the shelter for meals regularly.
“They’re good people here. Real good people. You need help with anything at all, they’ll help you out,” he said.
They were joined at the shelter for a meal that included turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing and various desserts by a variety of Rutland area residents such as Mayor David Allaire, former mayor John Cassarino, Vt. Rep. Mary Howard, Vt. Sen. Cheryl Hooker. Vt. Rep. Larry Cupoli and Tyler Serrani, a 16-year-old West Rutland high school student who sang the national anthem as veterans in the group stood, saluted and, in some case, sang along.
But the person getting the most attention and hearing the most thank-yous Wednesday was Sharon Russell, executive director of the mission.
Russell said Tuesday’s event brings the Thanksgiving meal close to its 30th anniversary.
The meal is traditionally prepared and served the day before Thanksgiving because the mission’s organizers have found there are a number of residents who will take in someone on Thanksgiving for a meal, leaving their Thanksgiving numbers below what might be expected for the holiday.
Still, given the population they serve, Russell said plans had been made to have a turkey meal served today as well.
“It allows us to have Thanksgiving with our families,” said Russell who leads the shelter and serves on the Select Board in Rutland Town.
Tammy Duclos, the assistant director and the director of veterans affairs at the shelter, did most of the food preparation for the event. She said they cooked 16 turkeys, 80 pounds of mashed potatoes, 100 pounds of stuffing, 75 pounds of squash and 60 pounds of green bean casserole.
Desserts were donated by local churches, she said.
“None of this is done without the staff or volunteers,” she said.
Duclos said she had been preparing for the Thanksgiving meal for a week. She said she didn’t leave the mission until about 9 p.m. Tuesday.
“This is a huge miracle that happens every year,” she said.
Cupoli and Allaire are both regular visitors to the free dinner.
“It’s a great, great event and certainly brings home the fact that there people in need, including veterans. We owe them more than a turkey dinner,” Cupoli said.
Allaire pointed out the lesson for volunteers like him.
“We can look at this and say how lucky we are. We get a meal every night. Some of these folks probably don’t. What little we get a chance to do down here to help is a great thing,” he said.
At the event with her sister-in-law Dodie Webster, Sara Forte-Poczobut, talked about how the family supports the meal every year to remember her husband, Shawn Poczobut, a Rutland logger who died when he was 41.
The family has been supporting the meal at the mission for 11 years.
“Thanksgiving was his favorite holiday so the family decided, ‘What a great way to honor his memory to give a Thanksgiving dinner,’” Forte-Poczobut said.
She added that he didn’t like to call attention to himself or his contribution to the lives of those around him but Forte-Poczobut said she thought he would appreciate a free Thanksgiving meal being supported.
There with her family, including brother Griffin Norton, 12, who helped with the presentation of the POW/MIA table, Riley Norton, 16, of Rutland, said she’s been volunteering at the Thanksgiving at the mission for eight years, on and off.
“It’s taught me to appreciate little things that maybe not everyone has, like a place to sleep or food to eat,” she said.
patrick.mcardle
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.