FAIR HAVEN — Residents of the Green Mountain Mobile Home Manor are looking to take the town to federal court over the water there having been turned off earlier this month.
Water at the park was turned off for several days but was then turned back on after state officials raised concerns with the town over whether residents had proper notification.
The town has since notified park residents that their water will be shut off Wednesday morning unless someone comes to the select board on Tuesday with a reasonable plan to pay a $22,000 water bill.
According to federal court records, Tammy Dominguez, Charles Pope, Will Shorey, T.N., Bonnie Lussier, Christopher Lussier, Lynn Sumner, Jr, A.S., Diane Ferguson, Mitchell L. Matteson, Bonnie Rosati, Lea Bissette, G.G., John-Anta McConnell, and Anthony Chambers have asked Magistrate Judge Kevin J. Doyle to proceed in forma pauperis against the Town of Fair Haven, Town Manager Joseph Gunter, Select Board Chairman Christopher Cole, Selectman Glen Traverse, Selectman Jay Brown, Selectman Robert Richards, Selectman Richard Goodnough, Town Health Office John Lulek, and Constable Sean Galvin.
Being allowed to proceed in forma pauperis means the plaintiffs in the case won’t have to pay certain court fees.
Chambers said on Monday that it will cost $75 to have the Rutland County Sheriff’s Department serve court paperwork on the plaintiffs while the court filing fee itself is $402.
“This is not cheap,” Chambers said. “There’s a lot of people down here out of work; we’re broke.”
Chambers said he’s been serving as the park’s caretaker, along with another resident.
“I’ve been taking care of this park; mowing the lawn; digging up water lines; fixing hot water tanks and furnaces,” he said.
The park is owned by the Estate of Rodney F. White, who died several years ago. The park’s administrator is Deborah Eddy, who was White’s partner for nearly 40 years. The park’s ownership has been tied up in Rutland County Probate Court for some time.
According to Eddy, she has little control over the park and has no interest in owning it.
Chambers said the park is in rough shape, with some people either unwilling or unable to pay their lot rent, which is $260 per month.
According to state records, there are 20 lots in the park — 12 of them occupied.
Chambers estimated that 18 people live in the park — five of them are children between the ages of four and 15.
“We’re trying to keep this park going; it’s just one battle right after another,” said Chambers. “And then they shut our water off illegally.”
The park also owes $25,000 in back taxes, according to Town Manager Joe Gunter.
When the select board directed that the water be turned off, it also directed him to initiate a tax sale.
Chambers said the park’s biggest problem is the water lines, which leak and need to be replaced.
“The other problem we have is some of the buildings are just not livable,” said Chambers. “There’s no way we could move people in here to generate enough revenue to get this place back up and running again. It’s just one compounding factor right after another. It just seems like everything … and, of course, the more time that goes by, the worse it gets.”
According to Chambers, he and the other residents are getting legal advice from an attorney, but wouldn’t say who. They have no official legal counsel at the moment, he said.
Chambers said the purpose of the federal lawsuit filing is to buy the residents time so they can get help.
Gunter said Tuesday the town has been dealing with the issue since at least 2019, and has reached out to several housing advocacy groups to no avail.
“Right now, besides the water bill, we’re also concerned about the entire system becoming contaminated because of the size of their water leak, so that plays into the shutdown as well,” Gunter said. “It becomes a health hazard not only for them but for the entire town.”
He said the town is working closely with the state to make sure both entities are on the same page when it comes to shutting off the water. He noted that one housing group asked the town to delay the water shut off until October, but the town refused.
“From the town's perspective, it’s just another delay tactic. This is something we’ve been dealing with for almost five years now,” Gunter said.
