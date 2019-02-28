The state has grant money available for improving the safety of shooting ranges.
According to the Department of Fish & Wildlife, the “Shooting Range Improvement Grant Program” is open to applications from clubs and government agencies that operate shooting ranges, which includes archery. Applications are due by 4:30 p.m. March 15.
The kinds of projects that can be applied for include: “... shooting range re-development, noise abatement structures, safety berms, shooting pads and stations, and the construction or improvement of access roads and parking lots.”
Money can also be used for lead mitigation.
A total of $60,000 is available through these grants, which comes from the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service Wildlife Restoration Program, funded by taxes on hunting and shooting gear.
To qualify, a range must be open to the public for at least 20 hours per month, and be open at reasonable times to hunter education courses.
More information, including an application packet, can be found on the department’s website, www.vtfishandwildlife.com.
