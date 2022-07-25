While folks may be hearing more about so-called blue-green algae blooms as of late, it’s hard to tell if that’s because the level of monitoring has increased or if they’re occurring more often.
The actual name for what’s been called blue-green algae is cyanobacteria. As the name implies, it’s not an algae but rather a bacteria, according to Bridget O’Brien, a scientist with the Department of Health.
Before jumping into a body of water to cool off, or letting your pets splash about, one should check to see if there’s a bloom or not. Blooms have been described as resembling pea soup or spilled paint. The Department of Health has videos and photos on its website, healthvermont.gov/cyanobacteria, so people can see what they look like.
“You can see the discolored water,” O’Brien said. “Unfortunately a lot of people don’t think to look for it or don’t know what it is when they see it. It’s 95 degrees out and you want to get in the water so you’re going in the water anyway.”
A high level of nutrients in the water, which can be caused by runoff pollution, warm water, calm water, and sunshine can lead to a bloom, she said.
“We have been experiencing those kinds of characteristics lately in the weather system so as the air temperature gets hotter eventually the water temperature gets hotter and that really creates an environment where blooms can form, and then having those calm, sunny days are again creating those great conditions,” she said.
Cyanobacteria produce toxins harmful to humans and other animals, said O’Brien. Symptoms of exposure can include skin rash, diarrhea, sore throat, stomach issues, and occasionally more serious matters. Dogs tend to have it worse because they sometimes drink the contaminated water or lick it off their coats.
In the United States, there have been no reported human fatalities related to people contacting cyanobacteria while swimming, she said.
She said it was the deaths of two dogs in the early 2000s on the New York side of Lake Champlain, linked to cyanobacteria exposure, that led to an increase in bloom monitoring on the lake.
People can submit sightings to an online form, bit.ly/BloomForm, and have them reviewed by the Department of Health, Lake Champlain Committee, and Department of Environmental Conservation. The reports get posted to bit.ly/BloomTracker so others can know to keep on the lookout.
Cyanobacteria occur naturally in the environment, said O’Brien, and have been around for millions of years. There are many reasons why it’s hard to say whether or not the blooms, which can be aided by runoff pollution and climate change, are increasing.
“As the public awareness of it grows, we are seeing more reports of cyanobacteria blooms,” said O’Brien. “Which is of course a good thing, we want people to know about it so they can avoid it but it does make it difficult to parse out whether things are getting better or worse in Vermont.”
Since symptoms of cyanobacteria exposure coincide with many other common ailments, it’s possible some exposures go unnoticed or unreported, she said.
Most of the reporting happens around Lake Champlain, but there have been more reports from other Vermont lakes as awareness increases, she said.
That being said, there is some cause to think the blooms are becoming more of a presence in Vermont waterways.
Lori Fisher, a scientist with the Lake Champlain Committee, said that the period during which blooms are reported is extending.
A typical reporting season lasts about 20 weeks, she said. The state is about six weeks in to the current season.
“No question, we have a warming climate and cyanobacteria is one of the things that flourishes in warmer conditions,” she said Monday.
The growth of the program, she said, still makes it hard to spot trends with regards to the frequency and severity of blooms.
“We know the drivers of blooms are nutrients, temperature and calm. Hot weather also helps,” she said.
